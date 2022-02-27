UNSC to vote on convening ‘emergency special session’ of General Assembly on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Security Council on Friday evening failed to adopt a resolution that would have deplored Russia’s ‘aggression’ against Ukraine after Moscow used its veto

UNSC to vote on convening ‘emergency special session’ of General Assembly on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

The United Nations headquarters building is pictured though a window with the UN logo in the foreground in the Manhattan borough of New York. Reuters file

PTI

United Nations, February 27

The UN Security Council will vote to convene a rare “emergency special session” of the 193-member General Assembly on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, two days after Moscow used its veto to block a resolution on its aggression against Kyiv.

The 15-nation Security Council will meet on Sunday afternoon to hold a vote on the special session. This will be only the 11th such emergency session of the General Assembly since 1950.

The vote calling for the session will be procedural. So none of the five permanent members of the Council - China, France, Russia, the UK and the US - can exercise their vetoes.

President of the 76th session of the General Assembly Abdulla Shahid, who was to attend the 49th regular session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, cancelled his trip “due to the ongoing situation in Ukraine and potential developments in the Security Council,” for the vote.

He also met on Saturday with Ukrainian Permanent Representative at the UN Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya after the veto on the draft resolution in the Security Council.

Kyslytsya briefed Shahid “on the security situation in Kyiv and the potential action he would be seeking in the General Assembly.” UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres also cancelled his scheduled trip to Geneva for the Human Rights Council meeting “due to the aggravating situation in Ukraine.” The Security Council on Friday evening failed to adopt a resolution that would have deplored Russia’s “aggression” against Ukraine after Moscow used its veto.

India, China and the UAE abstained on the resolution while 11 members of the Council - Albania, Brazil, France, Gabon, Ghana, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico, Norway, United Kingdom and the United States - voted in favour.

The UNSC resolution was expected to be blocked since Russia, a permanent member of the Council and President of the UN organ for the month of February, was certain to use its veto.

Western nations said the UNSC resolution had sought to show Moscow’s isolation on the global stage for its invasion and actions against Ukraine.

US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said after the failed UNSC vote that “we will be taking this matter to the General Assembly, where the Russian veto does not apply and the nations of the world will continue to hold Russia accountable.”

While a UNSC resolution would have been legally binding and General Assembly resolution are not, vote in the 193-member UN body is symbolic of world opinion on the crisis.

Under the resolution “Uniting for peace”, adopted by the General Assembly in November 1950, an “emergency special session” can be convened within 24 hours of such a session being requested.

The UNGA “resolves that if the Security Council, because of lack of unanimity of the permanent members, fails to exercise its primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security in any case where there appears to be a threat to the peace, breach of the peace, or act of aggression, the General Assembly shall consider the matter immediately with a view to making appropriate recommendations to Members for collective measures, including in the case of a breach of the peace or act of aggression the use of armed force when necessary, to maintain or restore international peace and security,” it says.

“If not in session at the time, the General Assembly may meet in emergency special session within twenty-four hours of the request therefor. Such emergency special session shall be called if requested by the Security Council on the vote of any seven members, or by a majority of the Members of the United Nations,” it says.

The UNGA resolution of 1950 also reaffirmed the “importance of the exercise by the Security Council of its primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security, and the duty of the permanent members to seek unanimity and to exercise restraint in the use of the veto.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Video: Amid Ukraine war, 'langar on train' warms hearts

2
Comment Military matters

When Army runs in the DNA

3
World Russia-Ukraine conflict

Russian forces enter Ukraine's second city, gas pipelines explode

4
Chandigarh

Houses with gates opening on V-2, V-3 roads to get notice in Chandigarh

5
Nation

Mission airlift: As fighting surges in Ukraine, India continues to send evacuation flights for its stranded citizens

6
World

Ukraine and Russia agree to talks without preconditions: Zelenskyy

7
Nation

Ukraine crisis: Holed up inside Kharkiv tube stations, Indian students running out of supplies

8
Punjab

Ukraine war: Amritsar rice exporter in a fix as stock stuck midway

9
World Russia-Ukraine conflict

Satellite images show damage to Ukrainian airbases

10
Nation

BJP president Nadda's Twitter account hacked; tweets on Ukraine crisis, crypto currency posted

Don't Miss

View All
Amid biting cold, ‘langar on train’ warms hearts
Punjab

Video: Amid Ukraine war, 'langar on train' warms hearts

Medical student from Haryana refuses to leave Ukraine, says will take care of house owner’s kids as he joins war
Haryana

Medical student from Haryana refuses to leave Ukraine, says will take care of house owner’s kids as he joins war

Alia Bhatt tells crowd 'kisi se darne ka nahi' after Gangubai Kathiawadi screening. Was this aimed at Kangana Ranaut?
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt tells crowd 'kisi se darne ka nahi' after Gangubai Kathiawadi screening. Was this aimed at Kangana Ranaut?

In military uniform defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky vows to defend Ukraine, video goes viral
World

In military uniform, defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky vows to defend Ukraine, video goes viral

Bathinda village vows to ‘punish’ drug peddlers
Bathinda

War against 'chitta': Bathinda villagers vow to 'punish' drug peddlers themselves

Fee difference driving pupils to foreign shores
Punjab

Fee difference for medical education driving pupils to foreign shores

We may have 30 seconds of flashback on our life before our eyes as we die: Study
World

What happens when we are dying? 30 seconds of life flashbacks before our eyes: Study

Video: 500 Indian students hiding in basement in Ukraine amid war
Diaspora

Videos: What happened at Snake Island that led to death of 13 Ukraine soldiers, who told Russian warship to 'go f**k yourself'

Top Stories

Ukraine and Russia agree to talks without preconditions: Zelenskyy

Ukraine and Russia agree to talks without preconditions: Zelenskyy

The talks, first since Russia unleashed a full scale invasio...

Putin puts Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on alert

Putin puts Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on alert

Russian President's order raised the threat that the tension...

PM Modi to preside high-level meeting on Ukraine crisis

PM Modi holds high-level meeting on Ukraine crisis

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was part of the meeti...

Satellite images show destruction in Ukrainian airbases

Satellite images show damage to Ukrainian airbases

The invasion has sent millions of Ukrainians fleeing toward ...

Running out of supplies: Students at Kharkiv

Ukraine crisis: Holed up inside Kharkiv tube stations, Indian students running out of supplies

Kharkiv being closest to the Russian border, panic has start...

Cities

View All

Amritsar rice exporter in a fix as stock stuck midway

Ukraine war: Amritsar rice exporter in a fix as stock stuck midway

Ensure safe return of students: Research academy to Centre

24x7 control room in Amritsar for those stuck in Ukraine

Several councillors in race for Amritsar Mayor’s coveted post

Amritsar Municipal Corporation removes buses parked illegally outside Hall Gate

Bathinda village vows to ‘punish’ drug peddlers

War against 'chitta': Bathinda villagers vow to 'punish' drug peddlers themselves

One more nabbed in Bathinda firing case

Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case filed by Mahinder Kaur

Rajya Sabha Seat: Chandigarh MC to take a call tomorrow

Rajya Sabha Seat: Chandigarh MC House to take a call tomorrow

Tricity students stranded in Ukraine keep kin posted

10 tricity families spend sleepless nights

Now, 8 services of Chandigarh Housing Board at click of mouse

Chandigarh to digitise land records, maps soon

90 pc adolescents in 15-18 age group administered first dose of Covid vaccine in Delhi

90 pc adolescents in 15-18 age group administered first dose of Covid vaccine in Delhi

Capital’s rape graph keeps rising, most victims targets of men known to them

Wearing mask while travelling in private vehicles no longer mandatory in Delhi

Covid: Consider lifting curbs, MHA tells states, UTs

Students stuck in Ukraine narrate their ordeal

Students stuck in Ukraine narrate their ordeal

Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy major sites for Indian students taking refuge

10 Nawanshahr residents stranded in Ukraine: DC

Cyclists pedal from Kerala against female foeticide

Over 53,000 children to get polio drops in Nawanshahr

Smuggler held, 1.54-kg heroin seized

Smuggler held, 1.54-kg heroin seized

Woman among 3 arrested with 4-kg opium

Traffic jam on Chandigarh Road as electricity pole falls due to winds

Form panel to probe issue of 57,862 illegal constructions: MC chief to Principal Secy

After rain, condition of potholed roads turns worse in city

Patiala Municipal Corporation to notify bylaws to tackle stray cattle menace in city

Patiala Municipal Corporation to notify bylaws to tackle stray cattle menace in city

Three-day polio vaccination drive begins in Patiala district today

Over 200 alumni reminisce their days at Bikram College

Punjabi University to float tenders for roadwork

Vehicle-tracking system installed in PRTC buses