Uphold democratic values, Sunak urges Netanyahu

London, March 24
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stressed the importance of upholding democratic values when he received Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu for talks on Friday, referring to a move to overhaul Israel’s judiciary that has stirred mass protests.
“The Prime Minister stressed the importance of upholding the democratic values that underpin our relationship, including in the proposed judicial reforms in Israel,” a spokesperson for Sunak said.
Readouts of the meeting from both sides said the men also discussed strengthening the relationship between Britain and Israel, and the security and defence challenges they share, including the threat posed by Iran.
Netanyahu invited Sunak for an official visit to Israel, the Israeli statement said. He left Downing Street less than an hour after he arrived.
Netanyahu has faced weeks of uproar over his religious-nationalist coalition’s pursuit of changes to the judiciary. — Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Never asked for foreign intervention, BJP leaders lied in Parliament to divert Adani issue: Rahul Gandhi addresses press after disqualification from LS
He said Indian democracy is under threat and examples of it ...
PIL in Supreme Court challenges 'automatic disqualification' of lawmakers upon conviction and 2-year sentence
The plea is filed by a Kerala-based social activist
Rahul Gandhi's disqualification goes against basic tenets of Constitution, says Sharad Pawar
Gandhi, representing Wayanad parliamentary constituency in K...
Eric Garcetti sworn in as next US Ambassador to India
After a wait of over two years, India will have a full-fledg...
Tejashwi Yadav appears before CBI for questioning in land-for-jobs 'scam'
Upon his arrival at the CBI headquarters at around 10.30am, ...