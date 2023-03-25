Uphold democratic values, Sunak urges Netanyahu

London, March 24

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stressed the importance of upholding democratic values when he received Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu for talks on Friday, referring to a move to overhaul Israel’s judiciary that has stirred mass protests.

PM Sunak greets Netanyahu at Downing Street. REUTERS

“The Prime Minister stressed the importance of upholding the democratic values that underpin our relationship, including in the proposed judicial reforms in Israel,” a spokesperson for Sunak said.

Readouts of the meeting from both sides said the men also discussed strengthening the relationship between Britain and Israel, and the security and defence challenges they share, including the threat posed by Iran.

Netanyahu invited Sunak for an official visit to Israel, the Israeli statement said. He left Downing Street less than an hour after he arrived.

Netanyahu has faced weeks of uproar over his religious-nationalist coalition’s pursuit of changes to the judiciary. — Reuters