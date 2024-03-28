Upset Beijing seeks probe into Pakistan suicide bombing

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 27

China has been rattled by the militant attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that killed five of its nationals, besides a Pakistani citizen. The attack took place on Tuesday, killing the Chinese who were working on a hydel project.

In rare upbraiding of Islamabad, Beijing said, “We ask Pakistan to take effective measures to protect the safety and security of Chinese nationals, institutions and projects in Pakistan.”

Beijing also publicly asked Pakistan to thoroughly investigate the incident as soon as possible, hunt down the perpetrators. The Chinese embassy in Pakistan also issued precautionary alerts, asking its citizens and businesses in Pakistan to closely follow the local security situation.

