US, 17 other countries urge Hamas to release hostages

Washington, April 25

The US and 17 other countries on Thursday appealed to Hamas to release all hostages as a pathway to end the crisis in Gaza, but the Palestinian militant group vowed not to relent to international pressure.

“We call for the immediate release of all hostages held by Hamas in Gaza now for over 200 days,” a statement by the countries said, in what a senior US official called an extraordinary display of unanimity.

6 killed in Rafah strikes Israel stepped up airstrikes on Rafah after saying it would evacuate civilians from the southern Gazan city and launch an all-out assault. Medics said at least six persons were killed in the attack

In the seventh month of a devastating air and ground war against the Hamas, Israeli forces also resumed bombarding northern and central areas of the enclave, as well as east of Khan Younis

PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s war cabinet was holding meetings “to discuss how to destroy the last vestiges, the last quarter of Hamas’ battalions, in Rafah and elsewhere,” government spokesperson David Mencer said

Citizens of these 18 countries are being held by Hamas since it launched its October 7 assault on southern Israel and killed 1,200 people. Hamas is believed to be still holding 129 of the 253 hostages it took on October 7. The signatories were leaders of the US, Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Spain, Thailand and Britain.

“We emphasise that a deal to release the hostages will bring an immediate and prolonged ceasefire in Gaza, that will facilitate a surge of additional necessary humanitarian assistance to be delivered throughout Gaza, and lead to the credible end of hostilities,” the statement said. “Gazans would be able to return to their homes with preparations beforehand to ensure shelter and humanitarian provisions,” it said.

However, senior Hamas leader Sami Abu Zuhri said the group would not be influenced by the statement. He said the US needs to force Israel to end its aggression. — Reuters

