US aims to leverage Russia-Ukraine bloc against China

The officials said Secretary of State Antony Blinken will lay out a three-pillar approach to competing with Beijing in a race to define the 21st century’s economic and military balance

US aims to leverage Russia-Ukraine bloc against China

Antony Blinken- File photo

Washington, May 26

US officials say the Biden administration is aiming to lead the international bloc opposed to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine into a broader coalition to counter what it sees as a more serious, long-term threat to global order from China.

The officials said Secretary of State Antony Blinken will lay out a three-pillar approach to competing with Beijing in a race to define the 21st century’s economic and military balance in a Thursday speech outlining the administration’s China policy.

While the US sees Russia as the most acute and immediate threat to international stability, the officials said the administration believes China poses a greater danger and is marshaling its resources, friends and allies to push back on increasing Chinese assertiveness around the world.

The officials acknowledged that the US has limited ability to directly influence China’s intentions and ambitions. They said the administration would focus instead on shaping the strategic environment around China.

The officials spoke to reporters on the condition of anonymity to preview Blinken’s speech, to be delivered at George Washington University. The speech follows President Joe Biden’s just-concluded visits to South Korea and Japan, where China loomed large in discussions.

Biden raised eyebrows during that trip when he said that the United States would act militarily to help Taiwan defend itself in the event of an invasion by China, which regards the island as a renegade province.

The administration scrambled to insist that Biden was not changing American policy and the officials said Blinken will restate that the US has not changed its position. Blinken will say that Washington still holds to its “One China” policy, which recognises Beijing but allows for unofficial links with and arms sales to Taipei.

The officials said Blinken will make the case that the global response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine serves as a template for dealing with China’s efforts to mold a new and unpredictable world order to replace the rules and institutions that have guided relations between states since the end of World War II.

One official said that Blinken will tell his audience that “by preventing Putin from achieving his aims, we believe we are greatly strengthening our hands to defend and uphold disorder against challenges by others.” And, the official said, Blinken will note that “China is the one country that has the intention as well as the economic, technological, military and diplomatic means to advance a different vision of international order.” Blinken will say that the administration intends to leverage its success in rallying support for Ukraine against Russia to align US allies and partners to counter China, according to the officials. Investment in domestic US infrastructure and technology along with stepping up diplomatic outreach to potentially vulnerable countries are other elements of the policy, the officials said.

In the latest manifestation of China’s push to expand its reach that has drawn concern from the US and other democracies, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday began an eight-nation tour of Pacific islands during which Beijing hopes to strike a sweeping agreement that covers everything from security to fisheries.

Wang opened his tour in the Solomon Islands, which last month signed a security cooperation pact with China that some fear could lead to a Chinese military presence there. The agreement was finalised shortly after the Biden administration announced it would open a US embassy in the Solomons as part of its efforts to engage in the greater Indo-Pacific region.

The Biden administration has largely kept in place confrontational policies toward China adopted by its predecessor in response to Chinese actions in its western Xinjiang region, Hong Kong, Tibet and the South China Sea.

And, while the administration sees areas for working with Beijing, such as combatting climate change, it will not trade cooperation for compromising on its principles regarding human rights and rule of law, the officials said. AP

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu has been entrusted with this job in Patiala jail; find out how much he will earn

2
Trending

Japanese man spends Rs 12 lakh to 'become a dog'

3
Nation

General Court Martial holds Major General guilty of indecent conduct with girls, corruption

4
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal orders stadiums in Delhi to stay open till 10 pm after IAS officer's 'walk with dog' on tracks triggers outrage

5
Punjab

Ousted Punjab minister Dr Vijay Singla acted via his 'group of 4'

6
Punjab

Ready to reveal names of corrupt, says Capt Amarinder Singh

7
J & K

Yasin Malik should not have roamed freely for 32 years: Wife of slain IAF officer

8
Bathinda

Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

9
Punjab

4 months after Kartarpur reunion with brother, Pakistani man visits ancestral village in Bathinda

10
Trending

'Why so handsome': Athar Khan picture on Instagram makes girls skip a beat; IAS officer gets hundreds of marriage proposals

Don't Miss

View All
Japanese man spends Rs 12 lakh to ‘become a dog’
Trending

Japanese man spends Rs 12 lakh to 'become a dog'

Arshdeep’s mantra — Work hard, aim high
Chandigarh

Cricketer Arshdeep Singh's mantra — Work hard, aim high

Pak national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years
Bathinda

Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

R Praggnanandhaa: Chess champ at night, schoolboy next morning
Sports

R Praggnanandhaa: Chess champ at night, schoolboy next morning

It’s never too late; 95-year-old UK man gets married for the first time to 84-year-old sweetheart
Trending

It's never too late; 95-year-old UK man gets married for the first time to 84-year-old sweetheart

No photos! Elephant whacks girl taking pictures, gets annoyed over uncalled paparazzi; video inside
Trending

No photos! Elephant whacks girl taking pictures, gets annoyed over paparazzi; video inside

Madhya Pradesh woman finds diamond worth Rs 10 lakh in Panna mine
Nation

Madhya Pradesh woman finds diamond worth Rs 10 lakh in Panna mine

Punjab and Haryana High Court: Licence must for playing sound recordings at weddings
Punjab

Licence must for playing sound recordings at weddings: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Top News

How ‘Jack’ and ‘John’ played instrumental role in sending Yasin Malik to jail for life

How ‘Jack’ and ‘John’ played key role in sending Yasin Malik to jail for life

JKLF chief who had pleaded guilty for the terror funding cri...

PM Modi calls ‘parivaarvadi’ parties ‘biggest’ enemies of the country

PM Modi seeks end to dynasty politics, attacks KCR on his home turf

Modi was addressing BJP party workers and leaders at Begumpe...

Allahabad High Court denies bail to 34 cops accused of killing 10 Sikhs in 1991

Allahabad High Court denies bail to 34 cops accused of killing 10 Sikhs in 1991

The bench of Justices Ramesh Sinha and Brij Raj Singh observ...

Faridkot jail superintendent suspended after video by inmate goes viral

Faridkot jail superintendent suspended after video shot by inmate on phone goes viral

An inquiry by DIG Prisons indicts the official for derelicti...

Many feared dead as taxi-van skids off high-altitude pass in Kashmir

Army personnel among 9 killed in road accident in J-K's Zoji La

The cab, on its way from Kargil to Srinagar, skids off the r...

Cities

View All

Verbal assurance won’t do, residents seek it in writing

Digging Case: Verbal assurance won’t do, residents seek it in writing

‘One Station One Product’ scheme launched in Punjab’s Ferozepur Railway division

Astray fires from wheat fields destroying green cover

Pathankot cops bust 'politically backed' gambling racket

Collect biomedical waste from houses: Amritsar DC

Pak national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Setback for Mansa residents; Dr Vijay Singla was first Cabinet minister from district

First-time MLA Dr Vijay Singla was surprise Cabinet pick

Most buildings not fire-safe

Most buildings in Chandigarh not fire-safe

Chandigarh Housing Board auction turns out to be flop show

Mohali: Five of Lakhvir Singh Landa gang land in police net

Chandigarh cyber crime cell arrests 4 fraudsters

Cricketer Arshdeep Singh's mantra — Work hard, aim high

Arvind Kejriwal orders stadiums in Delhi to stay open till 10 pm after IAS officer’s 'walk with dog' on tracks triggers outrage

Arvind Kejriwal orders stadiums in Delhi to stay open till 10 pm after IAS officer's 'walk with dog' on tracks triggers outrage

Delhi Police lodge FIR day after MP Navneet Rana alleges she received threatening calls

Vinai Kumar Saxena takes oath as Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi

ASI's stand on Qutub Minar comes as a pleasant surprise to many

PM Modi to inaugurate ‘Bharat Drone Mahotsav’ on Friday

Man shot dead in Banga village

Man shot dead in Banga village

‘One Station One Product’ scheme launched in Punjab’s Ferozepur Railway division

Upset over being scolded, 15-year-old girl from Rahon leaves home; missing for 13 days

Vigilance nabs ASI taking Rs 40K as bribe in Jalandhar

Rs 4.96 crore to be spent on flood prevention near Gidderpindi

Ex-IAF officer, wife found murdered at GTB Nagar in Ludhiana

Ex-IAF officer, wife found murdered at GTB Nagar in Ludhiana

‘One Station One Product’ scheme launched in Punjab’s Ferozepur Railway division

No Covid death in Ludhiana district for over a month

Ludhiana development authority officials in the dock

11 years on, bypass in Ludhiana awaits recarpeting

Cleaning Rajindra Tank Lake top priority for DC

Cleaning Rajindra Tank Lake top priority for Patiala DC

Human remains found in car pulled from Bhakra Canal in Patiala

Preneet Kaur inaugurates Arya Girls Sr Sec School building in Patiala

Capacity-building workshop for women leaders

Despite ban, two doctors continue on deputation in Patiala