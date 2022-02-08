US and Russia clash over use and impact of UN sanctions

US and Russia clash over use and impact of UN sanctions

Photo for representation only.

United Nations, February 8

The United States and its allies clashed with Russia and China in the UN Security Council on Monday over the usefulness and impact of UN sanctions, which are currently imposed on countries from North Korea to Yemen and Congo as well the al-Qaida and Islamic State extremist groups and their affiliates and supporters.

Russia, which holds the council presidency this meeting and chose the topic -- preventing humanitarian and unintended consequences of sanctions -- also lashed out at unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States, European Union and other countries and groups.

UN political chief Rosemary DiCarlo told the council there are 14 UN sanctions regimes: As examples, in Libya, Mali, South Sudan and Yemen they support conflict resolution; in Guinea Bissau they aim to deter unconstitutional changes of government; in Central African Republic, Congo and Somalia they curb the illicit exploitation of natural resources that fund armed groups; in North Korea, they target proliferation activities; and they constrain Islamic State and al-Qaida terrorist threats.

DiCarlo said UN sanctions are no longer “the blunt instrument they once were.” Since the 1990s, they have undergone changes to minimize possible adverse consequences on civilians and third countries, and the Security Council has included and provided humanitarian exemptions in most sanctions regimes, she said.

Russia's deputy UN ambassador Dmitry Polyansky, who chaired the meeting, said many sanctions regimes interfere with plans for state-building and economic development, pointing to Central African Republic and Sudan and calling the measures on Guinea Bissau “anachronistic.”     

The Security Council needs “to take greater heed of what the authorities of states under sanctions think” and be more realistic in setting benchmarks to lift them to make sure they don't turn into “a mission impossible,” he said.

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield countered that sanctions are “a potent tool” that “make it harder for terrorists to raise funds via international financial systems,” and have slowed development of “certain capabilities” in North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Sanctions also “constrain the resources of those who would spoil peace processes, threaten UN peacekeepers, commit atrocities, and obstruct humanitarian assistance,” she said.

Britain's deputy ambassador James Kariyuki said the value of UN sanctions were proven in Angola, Ivory Coast, Liberia and Sierra Leone where “they helped end conflict and support the transition to peace and democracy” and were then lifted.

 “In the Central African Republic, they've improved the practices of a mining company,” he said.

 “In Somalia, the arms embargo has enabled the seizure of thousands of ammunition rounds, anti-tank guided missiles, and sniper-fire rifles reportedly intended for al-Shabab,” the al-Qaida-linked extremist group.

Russia's Polyansky took special aim at sanctions imposed outside the UN by countries or groups, which he said “remain a serious impediment for full-fledged functioning of humanitarian exemptions,” citing problems with contractors, carriers, cargo insurance and bank transactions.

He also said Russia proceeds from the understanding that only UN sanctions “are legitimate,” and that broader use of unilateral sanctions “undermines the norms and institutes of the international law.”  Polyansky claimed “secondary sanctions of major Western powers create a `toxic vibe' around Pyongyang" that discourages cooperation even in areas not touched by international restrictions.

He also cited what he called the “war of sanctions” against Russia's ally Syria, which has very negatively affected its economy, as well as US sanctions against Cuba and Venezuela.

China's UN Ambassador Zhang Jun called unilateral sanctions “extremely harmful” and expressed concern that a few countries “have been flinging them about left, right and center, in a frenzy so much so that they seem to be addicted to them.”                 

He said these measures “have thrown a spanner in the works of economic and social development and scientific and technological progress of the targeted countries.”          

Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador, countered that the US far prefers sanctions to be imposed multilaterally, including at the Security Council.

But when some council members block “critical designations of peace process spoilers, high profile terrorists, human rights abusers, and sanctions evaders” the United States and many other countries are prepared to act -- and to use their currency regulations and domestic financial systems “as economic leverage to address urgent global challenges such as nuclear proliferation, human rights abuses and violations, and corruption," she said.

To Russia's contention that sanctions imposed by individual countries may be unlawful, Thomas-Greenfield retorted, “the United States categorically rejects that position.”            

The US fully supports its partners, regional organizations including the European Union, African Union and West African regional group ECOWAS “that impose their own sanctions in response to threats,” she said.

France's deputy UN ambassador Nathalie Broadhurst said EU sanctions are “”in accordance with international law" and “do not impede humanitarian action." AP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

2
Chandigarh

Unable to find buyers, Chandigarh Administration to convert properties to freehold

3
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu again leaves for Mata Vaishno Devi

4
Punjab Election

PM Modi to address election rallies in Punjab on February 14, 16, 17

5
Nation

47 more Major Generals approach AFT over getting lower remuneration than their juniors

6
Himachal

Shimla expansion draft proposes 4 satellite towns

7
Ludhiana

LIP MLA Simarjit Bains allowed to go after 8 hours of questioning

8
Punjab Election

Navjot Singh Sidhu was apt choice for Punjab CM face: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

9
Punjab

BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab

10
Punjab

Punjab polls: Congress MP ‘Dimpa's' brother joins SAD

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

Love for blue Lays takes a fashionable shape; girl makes sari out of the chips wrapper
Trending

Love for blue Lays takes a fashionable shape; girl makes sari out of the chips wrapper

Was Akshay Kumar upset with Kapil Sharma’s smartness over airing ‘PM Modi interview bit’ on his show? The comedian clears the air
Trending

Was Akshay Kumar upset with Kapil Sharma’s smartness over airing ‘PM Modi interview bit’ on his show? The comedian clears the air

Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: Shraddha Kapoor says ‘I Love You Aaji’
Entertainment

Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: Shraddha Kapoor says ‘I Love You Aaji’

Akshay Kumar was nasty to Karan Johar, but he still won hearts for his ‘dignified stand’ for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Trending

Akshay Kumar was nasty to Karan Johar, but he still won hearts for his ‘dignified stand’ for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Dharmendra says he got ready thrice for Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral, but didn’t have the heart to attend it
Trending

Dharmendra says he got ready thrice for Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral, but didn’t have the heart to attend it

Atal Tunnel jacks up tourist inflow to Lahaul-Spiti by 622%
Himachal

Atal Tunnel jacks up tourist inflow to Lahaul-Spiti by 622%

Chandigarh: Get set for Rose Fest this year
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Get set for Rose Festival this year

Top Stories

Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi

Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi

‘Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega’: PM’s veiled s...

All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday

All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday

Polling in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts

Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told

Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told

NCRB data shows 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemploy...

BSF fires at Pakiatan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab

BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab

BSF recovers RDX, IED-making items

CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26

CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26

Datesheet to be released soon

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Those engaging kids during campaigning to face music

Amritsar: Those engaging kids during campaigning to face music

Amid campaign, Navjot Singh Sidhu leaves for Vaishno Devi shrine again

Congress MP's brother Harpinder Singh Rajan joins SAD

Dismissed DSP contesting against Navjot Sidhu from Amritsar East

Behbal Kalan Case: 2 ministers, 3 MLAs declared 'tankhaiya'

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

Unable to find buyers, Chandigarh Administration to convert properties to freehold

Day temperature up, expect rain in Chandigarh tricity today

Chandigarh: 'Sarcastic poster' outside renovated toilet bares 'official apathy'

Draft Electric Vehicle Policy of Chandigarh to be unveiled this week

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

Doctor shot at by unidentified men outside Delhi hospital

President Address failed to give blueprint for nation’s future: Congress

AIIMS discontinues routine Covid-19 testing before inpatient hospitalisations, surgeries

Delhi HC grants two weeks to Centre to state stand on criminalising marital rape

Channi violates EC norms

Punjab CM Channi violates EC norms in Jalandhar

AAP woman activist tries to commit suicide in Kapurthala

Rana Gurjeet vs Navtej Cheema, Sukhpal Khaira getting nastier with each passing day

Doaba's senior Dalit leader Avinash Chander in BJP fold

Constituency watch: Adampur

LIP MLA Simarjit Bains released after EC intervenes

LIP MLA Simarjit Bains allowed to go after 8 hours of questioning

Ludhiana will be developed as ‘textile hub’, Gobindgarh ‘steel city’: Narendra Modi

Schemes of SAD govt stopped in Congress regime: Sukhbir Singh Badal

Migrants, visitors to markets also attend PM's virtual rally in Ludhiana

Simarjit Singh Bains released after 8 hours of questioning

‘NDA can ensure security, economic revival’: Capt Amarinder Singh

‘NDA can ensure security, economic revival’: Capt Amarinder Singh