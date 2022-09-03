 US angers China with potential $1.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan : The Tribune India

US angers China with potential $1.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan

The sale includes Sidewinder missiles, Harpoon anti-ship missiles and support for Taiwan’s surveillance radar programme

US angers China with potential $1.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan

Air force crews lift an AIM-9 Sidewinder air-to-air missiles to be loaded onto Northrop F-5 fighter during a military drill at Zhi-Hang Air Base in Taitung, Taiwan, January 30, 2018. Reuters file

Reuters

Washington, September 3

The US State Department has approved a potential $1.1 billion sale of military equipment to Taiwan, including 60 anti-ship missiles and 100 air-to-air missiles, with China threatening to take counter-measures.

The Pentagon announced the package on Friday in the wake of China’s aggressive military drills around Taiwan following a visit to the island last month by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the highest-ranking US official to travel to Taipei in years.

The sale includes Sidewinder missiles, which can be used for air-to-air and surface-attack missions, at a cost of some $85.6 million, Harpoon anti-ship missiles at an estimated $355 million cost and support for Taiwan’s surveillance radar programme for an estimated $665.4 million, the Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said.

Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, said in a statement the possible arms sale “severely jeopardizes China-US relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”

“China will resolutely take legitimate and necessary counter-measures in light of the development of the situation,” he said.

President Joe Biden’s administration said the package has been under consideration for some time and was developed in consultation with Taiwan and US lawmakers.

“As the PRC continues to increase pressure on Taiwan – including through heightened military air and maritime presence around Taiwan – and engages in attempts to change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait, we’re providing Taiwan with what it needs to maintain its self-defense capabilities,” Laura Rosenberger, White House senior director for China and Taiwan, said in a statement.

Reuters reported last month that the Biden administration was planning new equipment for Taiwan but that the equipment would sustain Taiwan’s current military systems and fulfill existing orders, not offer new capabilities, despite the heightened tensions that followed Pelosi’s visit.

The Pentagon said the equipment and support announced on Friday would not alter the basic military balance in the region.

U.S. officials said they did not reflect any change in policy toward Taiwan.

“These proposed sales are routine cases to support Taiwan’s continuing efforts to modernize its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability,” a U.S. Department of State spokesperson said, requesting anonymity.

Taiwan’s defense ministry expressed its thanks, adding that China’s recent “provocative” activities represented a serious threat and the arms sale would help it face China’s military pressure.

“At the same time, it also demonstrates that it will help our country strengthen its overall defense capabilities and jointly maintain the security and peace of the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region,” the ministry said in a statement.

Rupert Hammond-Chambers, president of the US-Taiwan Business Council, said his organization opposed what he termed a “limited approach” to arms sales to Taiwan.

“As the (China’s) People’s Liberation Army (PLA) recently demonstrated in its mock blockade, the island faces a range of threats that require a range of capabilities. To deny the island the ability to mount a full defense will, over time, create new gaps in Taiwan’s defenses that the PLA can exploit,” Hammond-Chambers said in a statement.

The order reflects continued US support for Taiwan as Taipei faces pressure from China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory and has never ruled out using force to bring the democratically ruled island under its control.

The sales must be reviewed by Congress, but both Democratic and Republican congressional aides said they do not expect opposition. There have been at least two other visits to Taiwan by members of Congress from both parties since Pelosi’s visit, as well as by governors of US states, all condemned by Beijing.

The principal contractor for the Harpoon missiles is Boeing Co. Raytheon is the principal contractor for both the Sidewinders and the radar program.

Taipei says that as the People’s Republic of China has never ruled the island, it has no right to claim it. Reuters

#China #taiwan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala’s father receives ‘death threat’ email from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

2
Punjab

Coming up, Rs 400-crore Mahindra group's Swaraj tractor plant in Mohali

3
Delhi

Paytm transaction of Rs 100 helps Delhi Police solve Rs 6 crore robbery; 3 held

4
Brand Connect

[Attention] Super Slim Keto Gummies Reviews [Gummy Bears in Canada] SCAM EXPOSED ALERT!

5
Haryana

Woman dies after being pushed from moving train for resisting sexual assault in Haryana's Tohana

6
Chandigarh

3 injured as speeding BMW car rams into tree in Chandigarh

7
Entertainment

Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid hooking up after split from Camila, 'it's casual and not a constant thing'

8
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh gets 'threat' via email from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

9
Nation

INS Vikrant is collective effort of past govts, says Congress; accuses Modi of ‘hypocrisy’ for taking credit

10
Nation

Gang acquires railway tickets worth Rs 28 crore illegally, sells at high profit; six nabbed

Don't Miss

View All
In UP's Farrukhabad, 'jail ka khana' gets 5-star FSSAI rating
Nation

In UP's Farrukhabad, 'jail ka khana' gets 5-star FSSAI rating

This Nawanshahr village has its own Android app
Jalandhar

This Nawanshahr village has its own Android app

Jail food bags 5-star FSSAI rating in UP’s Farrukhabad
Nation

Jail food bags 5-star FSSAI rating in UP’s Farrukhabad

UP woman stages own kidnapping; twist to story was when her ‘abductors blackmailed her to seek Rs 10 lakh ransom from her parents’
Trending

UP woman stages own abduction; there is a twist to the story as her abductors 'blackmail' her and seek Rs 10 lakh in ransom from her parents

The making of Sikh scripture
Amritsar

The making of Sikh scripture - Guru Granth Sahib

ULB Dept paid ~42 cr to firm for ~18-cr survey
Haryana

Urban Local Bodies Dept paid Rs 42 cr to firm for Rs 18-cr survey in Haryana

Cancer not a death sentence, says ovarian cancer survivor Manisha Koirala
Nation

Cancer not a death sentence, says ovarian cancer survivor Manisha Koirala

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA

Top News

Big jolt for Nitish Kumar in northeast, 5 JD(U) MLAs merge with BJP in Manipur

Big jolt for Nitish Kumar in northeast as 5 JD(U) MLAs merge with BJP in Manipur

Earlier, bulk of the JDU MLAs had joined the BJP in Arunacha...

Congress to hold mass protest rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan against price rice, GST, unemployment on Sunday

Congress to hold mass protest rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan against price rice, GST, unemployment on Sunday

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and a host of party l...

Noted journalist P Sainath announces returning Basavashree award after pontiff's arrest

Noted journalist P Sainath announces returning Basavashree award after pontiff's arrest

In a series of tweets on Friday, Sainath makes his decision ...

3 high-profile men named in kabaddi player murder case

3 high-profile men named in kabaddi player murder case

Sandeep Nangal Ambian was killed at a kabaddi tournament at ...

3 injured as speeding BMW car bangs into a tree in Chandigarh

3 injured as speeding BMW car rams into tree in Chandigarh

Eyewitnesses say the speeding BMW driver coming from the Tra...


Cities

View All

Church vandalism: Cops tell religious shrines’ mgmt to install CCTV cameras

Church vandalism: Cops tell religious shrines' management to install CCTV cameras

Christian body moves Punjab and Haryana High Court for protection of churches

Owners of unauthorised buildings in vicinity of Golden Temple seek regularisation, ready to pay fee

Rs 748 lakh plan for upgrading sports infra in Amritsar

Punjab Roadways, Punbus, PRTC workers demand regular jobs

Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Punjab Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Husband 'slaps' AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur, video viral

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

3 injured as speeding BMW car bangs into a tree in Chandigarh

3 injured as speeding BMW car rams into tree in Chandigarh

Panchkula rehri market fire: Hundreds lose lone source of livelihood

Panchkula Sector 9 rehri market reduced to rubble in blaze

Haryana Government offers Rs 25K initial relief to Panchkula fire victims

Leasehold to freehold: Remove building violations for conversion, says Chandigarh Housing Board

1,842 cases disposed of in 4 days, says Chief Justice of India UU Lalit

1,842 cases disposed of in 4 days, says Chief Justice of India UU Lalit

Chaos at Delhi airport after 2 flights cancelled

Delhi resident dies in accident on Manali NH

Paytm transaction of Rs 100 helps Delhi Police solve Rs 6 crore robbery; 3 held

AAP asks PM Modi to sack Delhi L-G for 'illegal award of contract to daughter' during his term at KVIC

3 high-profile men named in kabaddi player murder case

3 high-profile men named in kabaddi player murder case

Clean-up begins at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium after ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan’ event

Dwarf disease: Doaba farmers report stunted paddy growth, fear low produce

Cops review security at religious sites after Tarn Taran church vandalism

This Nawanshahr village has its own Android app

LIT starts removing concrete, interlocking tiles around trees

Ludhiana Improvement Trust starts removing concrete, interlocking tiles around trees

Amritsar IED case: Crime branch grills accused brought from jail

Bharat Bhushan Ashu case: Money from tender scam invested in property? VB inquires

Owner of Society Cinema in Ludhiana shoots self at residence

Ludhiana: Resident fails to pay property tax, workshop sealed

Four faint as pupils spray perfume in classroom

Four faint in Rajpura as pupils spray perfume in classroom

Punjab Govt mulls sops for industry using stubble

32-kg single-use plastic seized by Patiala civic body

Gang of interstate smugglers busted, 35K ltr ENA seized by Excise Department, Patiala police

Will complete project to beautify Patiala's two rivulets, says minister Nijjar