US announces surveillance drones, relief for Ukraine

Washington, August 20

The US for the first time said it will give Ukraine Scan Eagle surveillance drones, mine-resistant vehicles, anti-armour rounds and howitzer weapons to help Ukrainian forces regain territory and mount a counteroffensive against Russian invaders.

A senior defence official told reporters that a new US$775 million aid package will include 15 Scan Eagles, 40 mine-resistant, ambush-protected vehicles known as MRAPs with mine-clearing rollers and 2,000 anti-armour rounds that can help Ukraine troops move forward in the south and east, where Russian forces have placed mines.

The official said the US was looking to help shape and arm the Ukrainian force of the future as the war drags on.

“These capabilities are carefully calibrated to make the most difference on the battlefield and strengthen Ukraine’s position at the negotiating table,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted his appreciation for the package on Friday, saying: “We have taken another important step to defeat the aggressor.” This latest aid comes as Russia’s war on Ukraine is about to reach the six-month mark. — AP