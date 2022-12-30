US approves weapon sale to Taiwan

Washington, December 29
The US State Department has approved a $180 million anti-tank weapon sale to Taiwan. State Department’s Political Military Affairs gave the information in a tweet.
The department has made a determination to approve a foreign military sale to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in US of Volcano anti-tank munition-laying systems.
