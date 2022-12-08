US basketball star Griner released from Russian custody in prisoner swap: US official

Washington, December 8
US basketball star Brittney Griner has been released in a prisoner swap with Russia and is now in US custody, a US official said on Thursday.
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke by phone with Griner, the official said, adding that she was in good spirits.
Biden is to make remarks at 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT), the White House said.
The swap involved former arms dealer Viktor Bout, CNN reported.
