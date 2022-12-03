US cancels LGBTQ envoy's trip to Indonesia

Jakarta: Special envoy Jessica Stern’s visit to Indonesia next week as part of a trip to Southeast Asia has been cancelled. “We cannot accept guests whose purpose of coming here is to damage and mess up the noble values of our religion and culture,” the council’s vice chairman, Anwar Abbas, said. PTI
Indian-origin cop found guilty of rude behaviour
London: An Indian-origin trainee Scotland Yard police official was found guilty of “rude” and “aggressive” behaviour towards a female driver in a road rage incident in London. Trainee Detective Constable Ajitpal Lotay was found to have produced his warrant card and demanded she move her car. PTI
Truck driver held in Indian student’s death case
Toronto: Toronto police have arrested the driver of a pickup truck who was responsible for the death of a 20-year-old Indian national, Kartik Saini, in Canada after the truck collided with his cycle on a pedestrian crosswalk. The 60-year-old driver was charged with callous driving and violating traffic rules. Saini was killed on November 23.
