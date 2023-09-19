US Capitol Police headquarters evacuated amid suspicious vehicle

Washington, September 19
The US Capitol Police headquarters was being evacuated on Tuesday amid a suspicious vehicle investigation that also closed off surrounding streets, the Capitol Police said.
The police statement urged occupants to leave the building out of "an abundance of caution" and move to designated gathering areas, and directed staff and other personnel to avoid the area until further notice.
The Capitol Police headquarters is on D St. Northeast not far from the US Capitol and near the US Senate office buildings.
Capitol Police said a police dog had "indicated interest" in the vehicle, which as being investigated. Reuters
