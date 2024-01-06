US, China court Maldives as it ignores Indian interests

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, January 5

Being courted by China and now by the US as well, Maldives has ignored Indian sensitivities and allowed a Chinese vessel to enter its waters ostensibly for "research", according to reports. The permission comes a month after Maldives decided not to renew an agreement signed with India by the previous government to conduct hydrographic surveys in its waters.

Muizzu to visit China Mohamed Muizzu, President of Maldives, will visit Beijing on Monday for talks with China President Xi Jinping.

The meeting will provide strategic guidance for the ties to reach a new height, the China Foreign Ministry stated.

The vessel, Xiang Yang Hong 3, was originally scheduled to dock in Colombo. Pressured by India to deny the request, Sri Lanka has taken the safer option of putting a one-year moratorium on foreign vessels conducting research in its territorial waters.

Reports about Male permitting the docking of the ship come a few days before Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu departs for Beijing for a state visit from January 8 to 12. Muizzu had not made India his first overseas destination after becoming President, a custom started by Mohd Nasheed in 2008. He opted to travel to Turkey and thereafter his second foreign visit was to the UAE.

The US is also paying attention to Maldives given its strategic importance. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has made contact with the regime by calling up Foreign Minister Zameer.

During the phone call, Minister Zameer and Secretary Blinken reflected on the renewed vigour of the bilateral relations between the Maldives and the United States, and discussed further strengthening the existing bilateral partnership. Interestingly, one of the topics of conversation highlighted by the US side was defence cooperation over which Muizzu is not keen to partner with India anymore. “Minister Zameer conveyed the readiness of Muizzu’s government to work together in this endeavour,” said the readout.

