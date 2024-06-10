US citizen among three hostages killed in Israel’s Gaza raid: Hamas

Cairo, June 9

Hamas' armed al-Qassam Brigades said in a video posted on its Telegram channel on Sunday that three hostages, including a US citizen, were killed in an Israeli military operation on Saturday in which some hostages were freed.

The group did not release the names of those said to be killed, but the video showed what appeared to be three unidentifiable corpses using censor bars over their faces. "Your captives will not be released unless our prisoners are freed," the video added.

Israel rescued four hostages held by Hamas in a hostage-freeing operation in central Gaza's al-Nuseirat on Saturday which killed 274 Palestinians.

A Hamas assertion on Saturday that some hostages were killed in the operation was dismissed shortly afterwards as a "blatant lie" by an Israeli military spokesman.

The Palestinian death toll is the worst over a 24-hour period of the Gaza war for months and including many women and children, Palestinian medics said. — Reuters

Aid flow resumed

Washington: Badly needed aid has been delivered into Gaza from a newly repaired American-built pier, a US official said, following problems that had plagued the effort to bring supplies to Palestinians by sea. The pier constructed by the American military was only operational for about a week before it was blown apart in high winds. Ap

Pope for ceasefire

Vatican City: Pope Francis called today for humanitarian aid to urgently reach Palestinians in Gaza and for Israel and Hamas to immediately accept proposals for a cease-fire and release of hostages. During his Sunday noon blessing, Francis said: “I encourage the international community to act urgently to come to the aid of the people of Gaza...” AP

Houthis attack ship

Manama: A missile attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels hit an Antigua-and Barbuda-flagged cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden, the latest assault on shipping in the region. The missile hit the ship’s forward station late Saturday, starting a fire that those on board later put out, the private security firm Ambrey said. A second missile missed the ship. AP

