 US citizenship for 5 lakh likely under Joe Biden’s new plan : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • US citizenship for 5 lakh likely under Joe Biden’s new plan

US citizenship for 5 lakh likely under Joe Biden’s new plan

US citizenship for 5 lakh likely under Joe Biden’s new plan

President Joe Biden is taking an expansive, election-year step to offer relief to potentially hundreds of thousands of immigrants without legal status in the US — aiming to balance his own aggressive crackdown on the border earlier this month that enraged advocates and many Democratic lawmakers.



PTI

Washington, June 18

President Joe Biden is taking an expansive, election-year step to offer relief to potentially hundreds of thousands of immigrants without legal status in the US — aiming to balance his own aggressive crackdown on the border earlier this month that enraged advocates and many Democratic lawmakers.

Spouses sans legal status to benefit

  • Under the new plan, spouses of US citizens without legal status will be able to apply for permanent residency and eventually, citizenship. To qualify, an immigrant must have lived in the US for 10 years
  • If a qualifying immigrant's application is approved, he or she would have three years to apply for a green card, and receive a temporary work permit and be shielded from deportation

The White House announced on Tuesday that the Biden administration will, in the coming months, allow certain spouses of US citizens without legal status to apply for permanent residency and eventually, citizenship. The move could affect upwards of half a million immigrants, according to senior administration officials.

To qualify, an immigrant must have lived in the United States for 10 years as of Monday and be married to a US citizen. If a qualifying immigrant’s application is approved, he or she would have three years to apply for a green card, and receive a temporary work permit and be shielded from deportation in the meantime.

About 50,000 non-citizen children with a parent who is married to a US citizen could also potentially qualify for the same process, according to senior administration officials who briefed reporters on the proposal on condition of anonymity. There is no requirement on how long the couple must have been married, and no one becomes eligible after Monday.

That means immigrants who reach that 10-year mark any time after June 17, 2024, will not qualify for the programme, according to the officials. Senior administration officials said they anticipate the process would be open for applications by the end of the summer, and fee to apply have yet to be determined.

Biden will speak about his plans at an event at the White House, which will also mark the 12th anniversary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals programme, a popular Obama-era directive that offered deportation protections and temporary work permits for young immigrants who lack legal status. White House officials privately encouraged Democrats in the House, which is in recess this week, to travel back to Washington to attend the announcement.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Joe Biden #United States of America USA #Washington


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Bollywood singer Alka Yagnik diagnosed with ‘rare hearing loss' due to viral attack

2
Haryana

Congress has no future in Haryana, says Kiran Choudhry

3
Punjab

Duped by travel agents, 12 Indian youths land in Armenia jail; 2 each from Punjab, Haryana

4
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

T20 World Cup: West Indies' Nicholas Pooran equals Yuvraj Singh's record, hits Afghanistan's Omarzai for 36 runs in an over

5
Diaspora

Pannun 'assassination' plot: 1st visuals released by Czech police show Nikhil Gupta being extradited to US

6
Punjab

Drugs come to Punjab from Gujarat, will end nexus between low-level police officials and smugglers, says Bhagwant Mann

7
Punjab

Punjab power demand soars, cuts likely to stop grid failure

8
Entertainment

'The Tonight Show': Diljit Dosanjh shares hilarious backstage fun clips with Jimmy Fallon

9
World

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later

10
India

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network

Don't Miss

View All
Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later
World

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network
India

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network

Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route proved death knell for economy
Punjab

Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route in 1971 proved death knell for economy

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams
Punjab

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams

Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man narrates chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy
Diaspora

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man's chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA

Top News

Even if there’s 0.001% negligence, it must be dealt with: SC on NEET

Even if there’s 0.001% negligence, it must be dealt with: Supreme Court on NEET

Tells NTA to own up if there’s been any mistake, calls for r...

NCERT can’t be blamed for NEET fiasco: Saklani

NCERT can’t be blamed for NEET fiasco: DP Saklani

Lok Sabha mandate shows strength of democracy: PM Modi in Kashi

Lok Sabha mandate shows strength of democracy: PM Modi in Kashi

Reiterates commitment to farmers, women, poor, youth

Punjab cracks whip on cops aiding drug peddlers, 10K shifted in 3 days

Punjab cracks whip on cops aiding drug peddlers, 10K shifted in 3 days

Guilty face dismissal, smugglers’ property to be confiscated...

Addicts being treated without psychiatrist in Punjab

Addicts being treated without psychiatrist in Punjab


Cities

View All

INTACH to help preserve historic fort, memorial

INTACH to help preserve historic fort, memorial

Eid-ul-Adha celebrated with religious enthusiasm in Amritsar

Dhaliwal to meet Himachal CM soon in NRI couple assault case

Majithia seeks high-level probe in missing SAD worker’s case

Bodies of two boys fished out of Amritsar's Upper Bari Doab Canal

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Army doctor turns saviour for ill man onboard Chandigarh-bound flight

Army doctor turns saviour for ill man onboard Chandigarh-bound flight

No check on sale of hookah, charcoal at Panjab University campus shops

10 Chandigarh heritage items sold for Rs 88 lakh in US auction

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to engage agency to handle Central projects

Chandigarh Administration urged to stop civic body from leasing out farm land

No respite from heatwave, maximum in city likely to touch 45 degrees Celsius

No respite from heatwave, maximum in city likely to touch 45 degrees Celsius

NEET exam row: AAP protests at Jantar Mantar, demands Supreme Court monitored probe

Water crisis deepens in Delhi as levels plummet at Wazirabad

Delhi Police to file chargesheet next week against Arundhati Roy, former professor Sheikh Showkat Hussain: Sources

AAP, BJP engage in war of words over water shortage in Delhi

Duped by travel agents, 12 Indian youths land in Armenia jail; 2 each from Punjab, Haryana

Duped by travel agents, 12 Indian youths land in Armenia jail; 2 each from Punjab, Haryana

SAD forms 3-member panel for Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll to be held on July 10

AAP faces uphill task in Jalandhar West bypoll

AAP, BJP bet on turncoats for Jalandhar (West) battle

Nawanshahr youth’s 9-second voice note from Russia leaves kin jittery

Farmer unions continue protest at Ladhowal toll plaza for second day

Farmer unions continue protest at Ladhowal toll plaza for second day

Giant slayer Kishori Lal Sharma gets rousing welcome in hometown Ludhiana

Ludhiana sizzles; Samrala records highest temperature in Punjab at 47.2°C

Major fire breaks out at boutique on Malhar road

Ludhiana: Gang involved in printing fake currency notes busted

Police conduct cordon & search drive at suspected drug hotspots, 3 booked

Fatehgarh Sahib: Police conduct cordon & search drive at suspected drug hotspots, 3 booked

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

Free workshops on Artificial intelligence at Multani Mal Modi College in Patiala

Man killed as SUV hits bike

Blood donation camp