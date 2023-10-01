US Congress House Session starts with Sikh prayer

Washington: In a historic first, the session of the US House of Representatives began with a Sikh prayer, offered by granthi, Giani Jaswinder Singh. Congressman Shri Thanedar had on Friday launched the new Congressional Caucus aimed at protecting the interests of Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs and Jains living in the US. ANI
Italy, Libya resume commercial flights after 10 years
Cairo: Italy and war-torn Libya on Saturday resumed commercial flights for the first time in a decade, authorities in the Libyan capital said. Flight MT522 of Libyan carrier Medsky Airways departed for Rome’s Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport. A return flight was scheduled to land in Tripoli on Saturday afternoon. Italy and other western nations had banned flights from Libya as the oil-rich nation plunged into chaos after a NATO-backed uprising killed dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Let us not normalise whatever is happening in Canada: Jaishankar
EAM advocates contacts between two governments to resolve is...
Envoy prevented from entering Glasgow gurdwara
High Commission reports matter to police
RBI extends deadline for exchange of Rs 2K notes till October 7
96% of notes back with banks
After Kukis, even Meiteis turn against Manipur CM
NIA nabs second accused in border conspiracy case