US Congress House Session starts with Sikh prayer

Washington: In a historic first, the session of the US House of Representatives began with a Sikh prayer, offered by granthi, Giani Jaswinder Singh. Congressman Shri Thanedar had on Friday launched the new Congressional Caucus aimed at protecting the interests of Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs and Jains living in the US. ANI

Italy, Libya resume commercial flights after 10 years

Cairo: Italy and war-torn Libya on Saturday resumed commercial flights for the first time in a decade, authorities in the Libyan capital said. Flight MT522 of Libyan carrier Medsky Airways departed for Rome’s Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport. A return flight was scheduled to land in Tripoli on Saturday afternoon. Italy and other western nations had banned flights from Libya as the oil-rich nation plunged into chaos after a NATO-backed uprising killed dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. Agencies

