US court strikes down ban on gun accessory

Washington, June 14
The US Supreme Court on Friday struck down a Trump-era ban on bump stocks, a gun accessory that allows semi-automatic weapons to fire rapidly like machine guns and was used in the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.
A gunman in Las Vegas attacked a festival with assault rifles in 2017, leaving 60 people dead. He fired over 1,000 rounds in 11 minutes. — AP
