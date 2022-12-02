 US designates 4 leaders of al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent, Pakistani Taliban as global terrorists : The Tribune India

US designates 4 leaders of al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent, Pakistani Taliban as global terrorists

These include Osama Mehmood, the emir of al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS); Atif Yahya Ghouri, the deputy emir of AQIS; and Muhammad Maruf, who is responsible for the group's recruiting branch

US designates 4 leaders of al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent, Pakistani Taliban as global terrorists

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

Washington, December 2

The US has designated four leaders of al-Qaeda and the Pakistani Taliban groups as global terrorists, Secretary of State Tony Blinken has said as he emphasised that the Biden administration would ensure that terrorists did not operate with impunity in Afghanistan.

The terrorists who were designated on Thursday were Osama Mehmood, the emir of al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS); Atif Yahya Ghouri, the deputy emir of AQIS; and Muhammad Maruf, who is responsible for the group's recruiting branch.

Qari Amjad, the deputy emir of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), who oversees operations and militants in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, has also been slapped with sanctions.

“As a result of these actions, all property and interests in property of those designated that are subject to US jurisdiction are blocked, and all US persons are generally prohibited from engaging in any transactions with them,” Blinken said.

“These actions again demonstrate that we will continue to use all relevant tools to uphold our commitment to see to it that international terrorists are not able to operate with impunity in Afghanistan,” Blinken said.

As part of its relentless efforts to ensure that terrorists do not use Afghanistan as a platform for international terrorism, the US is committed to using its full set of counterterrorism tools to counter the threat posed by terrorist groups operating in Afghanistan, including AQIS and TTP, he said in a statement.

Founded in September 2014, AQIS is an Islamist militant organisation that aims to fight the governments of Pakistan, Afghanistan, India, Myanmar and Bangladesh in order to establish an Islamic state.

TTP, commonly known as the Pakistani Taliban, is an umbrella organisation of various Islamist armed militant groups operating along the Afghan-Pakistani border. Formed in 2007, the group shares a common ideology with the Afghan Taliban and assisted them in the 2001-2021 war. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him

3
Punjab

Day after party excludes him from revised core committee, Jagmeet Brar challenges SAD

4
Brand Connect

Warehouse Update - Let's Keto Gummies Australia Untold Truth You Must Know It

5
Nation

Mumbai airport chaos: Computer systems restored after nearly 2 hours

6
Trending

Viral video: After iron bridge, train engine and mobile tower, miscreants now ‘steal’ 2 km road in Bihar; see how

7
Entertainment

'My aim was never to insult people, their relatives': Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid apologises for his remarks on The Kashmir Files

8
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal's son-in-law Adesh Partap Kairon part of Akali Dal rebel front

9
Nation

NRI forgets bag with jewellery worth Rs 1 crore in cab, Noida police recover it

10
Nation

IMD forecasts warmer winter for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Western UP and Rajasthan

Don't Miss

View All
Goldy Brar, mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's killing, detained in California: Sources
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

Sidhu Moosewala’s father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-cr ‘grabbed’ by realtors in Mohali
Punjab

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

Top News

Goldy Brar, mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's killing, detained in California: Sources

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

Gurpatwant Pannu, head of the banned terror outfit Sikhs For...

Sidhu Moosewala’s father happy at Goldy Brar’s detention, wants thorough investigation into son’s murder

Sidhu Moosewala’s father happy at Goldy Brar’s detention, wants thorough investigation into son’s murder

Says the gangsters were not being questioned properly as to ...

Who is gangster Goldy Brar? Know all about the cop's son who went to Canada on a student visa

Who is gangster Goldy Brar? Know all about the cop's son who went to Canada on a student visa

Sidhu Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar will definitely be brought to India: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Sidhu Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar will definitely be brought to India: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

‘Goldy Brar will be very soon in the custody of Punjab polic...

Main conspirator in 2021 Ludhiana court bomb blast arrested from Delhi airport

Ludhiana court bomb blast conspirator Happy Malaysia arrested at Delhi airport

NIA had announces Rs 10 lakh reward on Harpreet Singh alias ...


Cities

View All

Drone with 5kg heroin recovered near international border in Punjab

Drone with 5kg heroin seized in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Six members of snatchers’ gang nabbed, arms seized in Amritsar

Narco-terror module busted, 2 held after 4-km chase in Amritsar

Sidhu Moosewala's father: Will give Rs 2 cr to whoever informs about Goldy Brar

MAKA Trophy back home, Guru Nanak Dev University erupts in celebration

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

Chandigarh Administration eyes plugging flow of sewage into choes by Dec 31

Chandigarh Administration eyes plugging flow of sewage into choes by Dec 31

Plant upgraded, Chandigarh starts processing 100% dry waste

Chandigarh: OPDs kick off at GMCH’s Sec-48 centre

No bar on counting of torn vote, says HC

Rs 9.3-cr NGT fine to be spent on treating waste

MCD poll: AAP promises timely salary to sanitation workers

MCD poll: AAP promises timely salary to sanitation workers

Post-Guj, Mann's team descends on Capital

AAP to draw a blank, says Uttarakhand CM

Gang selling fake iPhones busted; 3 held

Missing youth found dead

On Day 6, women from Doaba join protesting farmers at Jalandhar DAC

On Day 6, women from Doaba join protesting farmers at Jalandhar DAC

Doaba braces up for 'NRI milni' on December 16

Treated water to be used for irrigation, says Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Soon after Punjab minister Meet Hayer's visit, AAP workers fight in Phagwara

Plan to stop encroachment, make traffic smooth: Hoshiarpur DC

Main conspirator in 2021 Ludhiana court bomb blast arrested from Delhi airport

Ludhiana court bomb blast conspirator Happy Malaysia arrested at Delhi airport

Money changer loot case solved in 24 hrs; 2 nabbed

3 armed miscreants take away mobike from village resident

3 robbers land in police net

District remains a swine flu hotspot with maximum deaths, cases in state

Divers seek insurance cover, govt jobs

Divers seek insurance cover, govt jobs

Patiala: Urban Estate Phase-II, residents up in arms over PDA’s anti-encroachment drive

SGPC launches signature drive in Patiala seeking release of Sikh prisoners

Patiala DC Sakshi Sawhney takes stock of progress of Heritage Street project