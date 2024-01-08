 US designates China, Pakistan as ‘Countries of Particular Concern’ for severe violations of religious freedom : The Tribune India

  • World
  US designates China, Pakistan as 'Countries of Particular Concern' for severe violations of religious freedom

US designates China, Pakistan as ‘Countries of Particular Concern’ for severe violations of religious freedom

Significant violations of religious freedom also occur in countries that are not designated, notes Secretary of State Antony Blinken

US designates China, Pakistan as ‘Countries of Particular Concern’ for severe violations of religious freedom

Photo for representational purpose only. File



PTI

New York, January 8

The US has designated China, North Korea and Pakistan as “Countries of Particular Concern” for engaging in and tolerating “particularly severe violations of religious freedom.”

Announcing the Religious Freedom Designations, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that advancing the freedom of religion or belief has been a core objective of US foreign policy ever since Congress passed and enacted the International Religious Freedom Act in 1998.

As part of that “enduring commitment”, Blinken said last week that he has designated Burma, China, Cuba, North Korea, Eritrea, Iran, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan as “Countries of Particular Concern for having engaged in or tolerated particularly severe violations of religious freedom.”

In addition, he designated Algeria, Azerbaijan, the Central African Republic, Comoros, and Vietnam as Special Watch List countries for engaging in or tolerating severe violations of religious freedom.

Blinken also designated al-Shabab, Boko Haram, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the Houthis, ISIS-Sahel, ISIS-West Africa, al-Qa’ida affiliate Jamaat Nasr al-Islam wal-Muslimin, and the Taliban as “Entities of Particular Concern.”

The top US diplomat further noted that significant violations of religious freedom also occur in countries that are not designated.

“Governments must end abuses such as attacks on members of religious minority communities and their places of worship, communal violence and lengthy imprisonment for peaceful expression, transnational repression, and calls to violence against religious communities, among other violations that occur in too many places around the world,” Blinken said.

He added that the challenges to religious freedom across the globe are structural, systemic, and deeply entrenched. “But with thoughtful, sustained commitment from those who are unwilling to accept hatred, intolerance, and persecution as the status quo we will one day see a world where all people live with dignity and equality,” Blinken said.

#Antony Blinken #China #New York #North Korea #Pakistan


