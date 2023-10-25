 US does not want war with Iran, but warns of 'decisive' response if Americans are attacked anywhere : The Tribune India

Blinken speaks to the 15-member UN Security Council amid international fears the conflict between Israel and Iran-backed Palestinian Hamas militants in Gaza Strip could spill over into a wider war

Antony Blinken. Reuters



Reuters

United Nations, October 25

The United States told the United Nations on Tuesday that it does not seek conflict with Iran, but Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that Washington would act swiftly and decisively if Iran or its proxies attacked US personnel anywhere.

Blinken spoke to the 15-member UN Security Council amid international fears that the conflict between Israel and Iran-backed Palestinian Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip could spill over into a wider war, drawing in Lebanon's heavily armed Hezbollah that is also supported by Tehran.

"The United States does not seek conflict with Iran. We do not want this war to widen. But if Iran or its proxies attack US personnel anywhere, make no mistake, we will defend our people, we will defend our security, swiftly and decisively."

The US military is taking new steps to protect its troops in the Middle East as concerns mount about attacks by Iran-backed groups, officials told Reuters.

The US has also sent warships and fighter aircraft to the region to try to deter Iran and Iran-backed groups, including two aircraft carriers.

Blinken called on all states to send a united message to any state or non-state actor that might be considering opening another front in the conflict against Israel or who may target Israel's partners, including the United States: "Don't throw fuel on the fire," he said.

Violations in Gaza

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pleaded on Tuesday for civilians to be protected in the war between Israel and Palestinian Hamas militants, voicing concern about "clear violations of international humanitarian law" in the Gaza Strip.

More than 700 Palestinians were killed in overnight Israeli air strikes, Gaza's health ministry said, the highest 24-hour death toll since Israel began a bombing campaign to crush Hamas militants who stunned the country with a deadly October 7 attack.

