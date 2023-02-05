 US downs Chinese surveillance balloon, China threatens repercussions : The Tribune India

US downs Chinese surveillance balloon, China threatens repercussions

Military shoots down the surveillance balloon in Atlantic Ocean, some 6 miles away from US shores in South Carolina

US downs Chinese surveillance balloon, China threatens repercussions

A view of what is believed to be a suspected Chinese spy balloon when it was shot down, seen from Holden Beach, US, on February 4, 2023. Reuters



PTI

Washington/Beijing, February 5

After shooting down a Chinese surveillance balloon in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of South Carolina, the US has launched a mission to recover all the equipment from the debris while China expressed its strong dissatisfaction towards America’s use of force against its civilian unmanned airship and warned of repercussions.

At the direction of President Joe Biden, the US military at 2.39 pm EST shot down the Chinese surveillance balloon in the Atlantic Ocean, some six miles away from the US shores in South Carolina, with no damage to the life and properties of Americans, a senior defence official told reporters in Washington.

Fighter aircraft from Langley Air Force Base in Virginia inspired a single missile into the balloon causing it to crash into the ocean within the US territorial airspace, said the official, adding that as of now there are no indications that any people, including US military personnel, civilian aircraft or maritime vessels, were harmed in any way.

“I told them to shoot it down,” Biden told reporters in Hagerstown, Maryland.

“On Wednesday, when I was briefed on the balloon, I ordered the Pentagon to shoot it down as soon as possible. They decided—without doing damage to anyone on the ground—the best time to do that was as it got over water, outside within the 12-mile limit,” Biden said.

Meanwhile, Beijing reacting to the downing of the balloon expressed strong dissatisfaction and opposition towards the US use of force to attack China’s civilian unmanned airship, state-run Xinhua news agency cited a statement from Chinese Foreign Ministry as saying on Sunday.

“The US insisting on the use of force is an obvious overreaction and a serious violation of international practice. China will resolutely uphold the relevant company’s legitimate rights and interests, at the same time, reserving the right to take further actions in response,” said the Foreign Ministry statement.

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said that at the direction of President Biden, fighter aircraft assigned to US Northern Command successfully brought down the high altitude surveillance balloon launched by and belonging to the People’s Republic of China (PRC) over the water off the coast of South Carolina in US airspace.

“The balloon, which was being used by the PRC in an attempt to surveil strategic sites in the continental United States, was brought down above US territorial waters,” Austin said.

China has claimed that the balloon was merely a weather research “airship” that had been blown off course.

This action of downing of the balloon was taken in coordination, and with the full support, of the Canadian government.

The Pentagon official told reporters soon thereafter that they took immediate steps to protect against the balloon’s collection of sensitive information mitigating its intelligence value to China.

By shooting down the balloon it addressed the surveillance threat posed to military installations and further neutralise any intelligence value it could have produced, preventing it from returning to China.

“In addition, shooting the balloon down could enable the US to recover sensitive PRC equipment. While we took all necessary steps to protect against the PRC surveillance balloon collection of sensitive information of the surveillance balloons overflight of US territory, which was of intelligence value to us,” the official said without divulging much of the information.

“I can’t go into more detail, but we were able to study and scrutinise the balloon and its equipment, which has been valuable. The Chinese officials have themselves acknowledged the high-altitude surveillance balloon which has been useful to the People’s Republic of China,” said the official.

Now that the balloon has been shot down, focus has shifted to the recovery mission, which is already under way.

Multiple vessels are on the spot along with the divers, to go down if needed. The US has also deployed unmanned vessels that can go down to get the structure and lift it back up on the recovery ship, said the official.

FBI officials are also on board as well, other counterintelligence authorities to be categorising and assessing the platform itself.

According to the second senior defence official, the Pentagon has been tracking this high-altitude balloon for some time. It entered Alaska on January 28. It then entered into Canadian airspace on January 30 and re-entered US airspace over Northern Idaho on January 31.

“With confidence the high-altitude balloon was a PRC surveillance balloon. We assessed that it did not pose a threat at any time to civilian air traffic and because of the altitude of the balloons. We also assess it did not pose military or kinetic threat to US people or property on the ground, although we were constantly updating both of those assessments and prepared to take it out if that threat profile changed,” said the official.

“We’re also looking at the intel value of the balloon throughout. We are going to learn more as we pick up the debris that was not likely to provide significant added value over and above other PRC intel capabilities such as satellites in low Earth orbit, for example,” said the official.

But nevertheless, this balloon was clearly crossing over sensitive sites, including sensitive military sites. As such, the Pentagon took additional precautions to make sure that whatever added intelligence value was minimised.

Through constant monitoring and surveillance, the US has learned technical things about this balloon and its surveillance capabilities. “I suspect if we are successful in recovering aspects of the debris we will learn even more,” said the official.

#China #United States of America USA

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Sikh boy asked to remove turban during football match in Spain

2
Haryana

Haryanvi singer Sapna Chaudhary's family booked in dowry, sexual exploitation case

3
Nation

'Bole re papihara' singer Vani Jayaram dies at 77

4
Punjab

A day after being suspended from Congress, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur says 'I derive my strength from people, rest is secondary'

5
Nation

US eye drop alert: All ophthalmological production halted at Chennai firm

6
Business Adani crisis

FPOs come and go, nation's reputation not impaired: FM Sitharaman

7
Punjab

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days

8
Nation

PM Modi to inaugurate India's largest helicopter production facility in Karnataka's Tumakuru on Monday

9
Punjab

Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring urges CM Bhagwant Mann to consider release of Navjot Sidhu from jail

10
Business

Unusual price movement in stocks of a business conglomerate observed in past week, says SEBI amid Adani stock rout

Don't Miss

View All
Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Himachal

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days
Punjab

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in 12 days!
Chandigarh

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in Chandigarh in 12 days!

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village
Haryana

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village

Gurdaspur farmer buys Sidhu Moosewala’s favourite HMT 5911 tractor; comes to meet late singer’s father
Trending

Inspired by Sidhu Moosewala, Gurdaspur farmer buys HMT 5911 tractor; drives it to Mansa to meet late singer's father

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3 km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral
Trending

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral

SGPC appoints five guides to help foreign and domestic tourists at Golden Temple
Amritsar

SGPC appoints five guides to help foreign and domestic tourists at Golden Temple

Boy faints after finding himself alone in exam room with 50 girls
Nation

Boy faints after finding himself alone in exam room with 50 girls

Top News

US downs Chinese surveillance balloon, China threatens repercussions

US downs Chinese surveillance balloon, China threatens repercussions

Military shoots down the surveillance balloon in Atlantic Oc...

China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky

China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky

The Pentagon says the balloon, which was carrying sensors an...

3 more members of banned PFI arrested in Madhya Pradesh for ‘conspiracy against govt’

3 more members of banned PFI arrested in Madhya Pradesh for ‘conspiracy against govt’

In September 2022, Centre banned PFI for 5 years under a str...

Drug menace has assumed alarming proportions: HC chides Punjab Govt

Drug menace has assumed alarming proportions: High Court chides Punjab Govt

Punjab Governor has already placed the state govt in dock fo...

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Adjoining tourist towns Kufri and Narkanda too are experienc...


Cities

View All

Civic body cracks whip on construction material sellers occupying city roads

Civic body cracks whip on construction material sellers occupying city roads

Powercom team held captive in Jodh Singh Wala village, 90 farmers booked

Agra tourist dies in Amritsar during snatching bid

2 booked for culpable homicide

Transformer thieves' gang busted, 7 held

Proposal on new Bathinda bus stand sent to Punjab govt

Proposal on new Bathinda bus stand sent to Punjab govt

54 Sampark services on doorstep in Chandigarh

54 Sampark services on doorstep in Chandigarh

Panel submits report on tragedy at school in Chandigarh

Health Depatment eyes Sarangpur land for Mother & Child Centre

Hair stylist booked on charge of rape in Chandigarh

2 bottling plants to be sealed in Chandigarh

G20 summit: NDMC to organise flower festival, marathon

G20 summit: NDMC to organise flower festival, marathon

Excise policy scam: BJP intensifies protest against Kejri, Cong seeks his resignation

Allow teachers to visit Finland for training, CM appeals to L-G

Delhi Govt seeks Rs 927 cr from Centre

LS bypoll on mind, parties take part in shobha yatra

LS bypoll on mind, parties take part in shobha yatra

Make 1986 Nakodar encounter report public: Victims' kin

On Guru's path

Held hostage in Dubai & Muscat, Malout woman shares sordid tale

Phagwara judge’s house burgled

Immigration firm owner shot at by assailants in bid to loot SUV

Immigration firm owner shot at by assailants in bid to loot SUV

Man attacked with hammer over money dispute

CIA inspector, police post in-charge suspended

Senior citizen forced to do rounds of power corporation office

MC continues drive to clean Sidhwan Canal

Aeromodelling show a hit among visitors at Patiala Heritage Festival

Aeromodelling show a hit among visitors at Patiala Heritage Festival

21 booked for ‘preventing BDPO from performing duty’

Workshop on academic quality enhancement

World Cancer Day observed in Patiala

Guru Ravidas Jayanti celebrated