US economic aid for Niger at risk as military takeover threatens stability, says Blinken

Canberra, July 29

Political instability in Niger resulting from a military takeover that deposed the President this week threatens the economic support provided by Washington to the African nation, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Saturday.

Members of the Niger military announced on Wednesday they had deposed democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum and on Friday named Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani as the country's new leader, adding Niger to a growing list of military regimes in West Africa's Sahel region. Blinken, who is in Australia as part of a Pacific tour, said the continued security and economic arrangements that Niger had with the US hinged on the release of Bazoum and “the immediate restoration of the democratic order in Niger”. “Our economic and security partnership with Niger — which is significant, hundreds of millions of dollars — depends on the continuation of the democratic governance and constitutional order that has been disrupted by the actions in the last few days,” Blinken said.

“So that assistance, that support, is in clear jeopardy as a result of these actions, which is another reason why they need to be immediately reversed,” he said. — AP