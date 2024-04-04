 US election: Trump leads Biden in 6 of 7 battleground states, says latest opinion poll : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • US election: Trump leads Biden in 6 of 7 battleground states, says latest opinion poll

US election: Trump leads Biden in 6 of 7 battleground states, says latest opinion poll

Voters are broadly dissatisfied with national economy and there are deep doubts about Biden’s capabilities and job performance, Wall Street Journal survey reveals

US election: Trump leads Biden in 6 of 7 battleground states, says latest opinion poll

US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump during a debate. Reuters file



PTI

Washington, April 4

Ahead of the upcoming US election scheduled for November, President Joe Biden is trailing behind his main opponent Donald Trump in six of the seven battleground states, according to a latest opinion poll.

Voters are broadly dissatisfied with the national economy and there are deep doubts about Biden’s capabilities and job performance, the survey conducted by the Wall Street Journal revealed.

Trump leads between two and eight percentage points in six battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina. However, Biden is leading Trump by three points in Wisconsin.

In every state in the survey, negative views of the president’s job performance outweigh positive views by 16 percentage points or more, with the gap topping 20 points in four states. By contrast, Trump earns an unfavourable job review for his time in the White House in only a single state — Arizona — where negative marks outweigh positive ones by 1 percentage point, The Wall Street Journal reported.

According to Real Clear Politics, which keeps tracks of all the major national polls, Trump and Biden are in a neck-to-neck fight this fall. An average of major national polls shows that Trump is leading Biden by 0.8 percentage points.

“Biden and Trump both easily became their party’s presumptive nominees last month, but each candidate will face a long and difficult campaign in a rematch of the 2020 contest. In a race expected to be razor-tight, a handful of battleground states will likely determine the winner,” The Hill newspaper said Wednesday.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Donald Trump #Joe Biden #United States of America USA #Washington


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Akali leader Sikander Maluka's daughter-in-law resigns from IAS, likely to contest from Bathinda on BJP ticket

2
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal can't claim immunity from arrest, says ED; Delhi High Court reserves verdict

3
Trending

Isha Ambani sells her palatial Beverly Hills mansion to Hollywood’s Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck worth over Rs 500 crore

4
India

Missing Kerala man, wife, another woman found dead mysteriously in Arunachal Pradesh hotel

5
Delhi

Boxer Vijender Singh quits Congress, joins BJP

6
Delhi

Explainer: Sanjay Singh’s bail and possible internal dilemma of AAP leadership

7
Entertainment

Had to unlearn a few things as musician, says Diljit Dosanjh on playing Chamkila

8
Delhi

Will not let Atishi escape: BJP's Virendra Sachdeva on legal notice to AAP leader over ED arrest threat claims

9
Punjab

Bhim Tank murder prime convict Harpreet Harry jumps parole, flees to Dubai

10
India

Manmohan Singh retires from Rajya Sabha: BJP, Congress spar over his legacy

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Senior US treasury officials to urge India to maintain implementation of Russian oil price cap

Senior US treasury officials to urge India to maintain implementation of Russian oil price cap

In 2023, Russia had emerged as India's top oil supplier

Supreme Court to hear after 2 weeks plea to tally EVM votes with VVPAT

Supreme Court to hear after 2 weeks plea to tally EVM votes with VVPAT

Petitioners want 100% cross-verification during Lok Sabha el...

'Listen to full video, its edited by BJP’: Haryana’s Congress leader Surjewala on remarks against Hema Malini

'Listen to full video, its edited by BJP’: Haryana’s Congress leader Surjewala on remarks against Hema Malini

Amritsar man kills mother, sister-in-law, nephew with sharp-edged weapon in Jhander

Man kills mother, sister-in-law, nephew with sharp-edged weapon in Amritsar's Jhander

Surrenders before Jhander police

Delhi High Court reserves order on Kejriwal’s plea against arrest

Delhi High Court reserves order on Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against arrest


Cities

View All

Amritsar man kills mother, sister-in-law, nephew with sharp-edged weapon in Jhander

Man kills mother, sister-in-law, nephew with sharp-edged weapon in Amritsar's Jhander

Facing big fiscal deficit, SGPC asks Punjab govt to furnish education dues

Got offer to join BJP, says AAP Amritsar MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur

Amritsar Rural Police nab four for dacoity in grocery store owner’s house

Lok Sabha polls: Amritsar district administration identifies 589 polling stations as critical, 624 vulnerable

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

Akali leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

All three CITCO hotels running without fire safety certificate

Chandigarh: All three CITCO hotels running without fire safety certificate

Patients suffer as contract workers of PGI go on strike

Shun differences, AAP tells alliance leaders, workers in Chandigarh

Chandigarh traders urge political parties to give ticket to local candidates

Chandigarh MC drops double fee plan for outside vehicles

Sanjay Singh walks out of jail, says time to give reply to BJP

Sanjay Singh walks out of jail, says time to give reply to BJP

Provide travel itinerary, keep location on, court tells MP

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s health deteriorating, says AAP; Tihar Jail refutes claim

Delhi High Court reserves order on Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against arrest

AAP announces fast on Sunday against party supremo’s arrest

Crime in Jalandhar shows no sign of abating

Crime in Jalandhar shows no sign of abating

Jalandhar: Crop loss in floods, mounting debt drive young farmer to die by suicide

Strengthen monitoring of political ads, paid news: Hoshiarpur DC

Don’t field party-hopper in Jalandhar constituency, AAP workers tell Sandeep Pathak

Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, set to roll out Vande Metro coach prototype by month-end

INDIA VOTES 2024: CP acts tough against poll code violators, 77 nabbed with drugs, illicit liquor, cash

Ludhiana CP acts tough against poll code violators, 77 nabbed with drugs, illicit liquor, cash

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ludhiana's first-time voters look forward to June 1

Dyeing units’ effluents polluting Ganda Nullah, rue Ludhiana residents

Ludhiana: Two held for committing Rs 58-lakh property fraud

Ludhiana woman nabbed with heroin, Rs 1.3L drug money

Death after eating cake: Postmortem inconclusive; water samples collected from victim’s home

Death after eating cake: Postmortem inconclusive; water samples collected from victim’s home in Patiala

Assault on wife: Police book man over viral video

39 Cambodian civil servants visit NIS, Patiala

3-day workshop on importance of multidisciplinary research begins

Merry-go-round falls in Patiala, 2 women injured