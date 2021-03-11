US envoy visits Nepal, extends $659 mn aid

PTI

Kathmandu, May 22

US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues Uzra Zeya called on Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Sunday. The duo discussed a range of issues of mutual interest, including ways to boost bilateral ties.

The meeting between Deuba and Zeya, who is also the US Undersecretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, was held at the PM’s residence in Baluwatar.

Discussions were held on Nepal-US bilateral relations and various topics of mutual interest. Zeya announced $659 million assistance to Nepal. “Happy to celebrate with @USAmbNepal & @USEmbassyNepal the new @USAID-Nepal assistance agreement which will provide $659 mn to support our shared vision for a democratic and prosperous future,” she said in a tweet. Earlier, she met International Women of Courage awardees Bhumika Shrestha and Muskan Khatun.