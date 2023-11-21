US ex-first lady Rosalynn Carter dies at 96

Washington: Former US first lady Rosalynn Carter, who President Jimmy Carter called “an extension of myself” owing to his wife’s prominent role in his administration even as she promoted the cause of mental health, died on Sunday at 96. Jimmy Carter, a Democrat, served as president from 1977 to 1981. He and his wife were the longest-married US presidential couple, having wed in 1946. reuters

Sunak urges world to use AI to end malnutrition

London: British PM Rishi Sunak said the UK was setting up a new science initiative to help develop flood-tolerant rice, disease-resistant wheat and other crops that are more resilient to climate change. Sunak was joined by ministers, diplomats and philanthropists from about 20 countries at a one-day Global Food Security Summit in London, where he urged world leaders to harness artificial intelligence and other technology to end malnutrition around the globe. ap

