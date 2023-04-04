 US ex-President Donald Trump to appear before Manhattan court to face criminal charges : The Tribune India

US ex-President Donald Trump to appear before Manhattan court to face criminal charges

US ex-President Donald Trump to appear before Manhattan court to face criminal charges

Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower, after his indictment by a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, in New York City, U.S April 3, 2023. Reuters



PTI

New York, April 4

Former US President Donald Trump is expected to appear before a specially secured Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday to be arraigned on history-making criminal charges related to paying hush money to a porn star during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump, 76, flew to New York City in his Boeing 757 aircraft from his Mar-a-Lago home on Monday and arrived at the La Guardia airport around 3 pm EST (12.30 am IST).

His motorcade then made its way to the Trump Tower on 5th Avenue in Manhattan where he will stay for the night. Streets around the high-end Trump Tower have been cordoned off, with heavy police presence in and around the area.

The former President waved at scores of his supporters as he came out from the SUV and was escorted immediately inside the building.

Trump, the first former US President to face a criminal charge, will appear before Judge Juan Merchan at 2.15 pm EST (11.45 pm IST) on Tuesday.

American media quoted Trump's attorneys as saying that the former president will plead not guilty. After his court appearance, Trump will immediately fly back to Florida where he will deliver remarks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach in the evening.

The arraignment proceeding is expected to be brief. The charges in the indictment will be read to him at the hearing, which is set to last about 10-15 minutes. Trump has denied all wrongdoings in connection with the payments made to Stormy Daniels, 44, ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Trump is expected to have his mugshot taken.

A mugshot is a photograph taken by law enforcement agencies when an individual is arrested and booked.

Trump's lawyers on Monday urged Judge Merchan not to allow cameras inside the courtroom.

“We submit that the media request should be denied because it will create a circus-like atmosphere at the arraignment, raise unique security concerns, and is inconsistent with President Trump's presumption of innocence,” his lawyers wrote in a letter said to Judge Merchan.

News outlets will not be allowed to broadcast Trump's arraignment, the judge said Monday night, but he will allow some photographers to take pictures in the courtroom before the proceedings formally begin.

"WITCH HUNT," Trump, a Republican, wrote on his Truth Social platform shortly before travelling from his home in Florida on Monday.

The indictment comes as Trump faces legal hurdles in other potential criminal cases. Trump is currently the front-runner among all declared and potential contenders for the 2024 Republican White House nomination. But there is nothing in the US law that prevents a candidate, who is found guilty of a crime, from campaigning for and serving as President -- even from prison.

Trump was twice impeached by the House of Representatives. He was acquitted by the Senate both times.

Trump and his aides are using the indictment to rile up his supporters and bolster his 2024 re-election campaign.

“It's hard to believe that I will be ARRESTED tomorrow as a result of the most disgraceful witch hunt in our nation's history,” a Trump Campaign mail titled ‘Tomorrow, I will be arrested' said, as it urged voters to make a “contribution” to his campaign given that the “fate of our Republic” is “on the line”.

Trump's team claimed that he has “raised over USD 4 million” in the 24 hours following Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's "unprecedented political persecution of the President, and blatant interference in the 2024 election against the leading Republican presidential candidate”.

Another Trump Campaign email said that November 5, 2024 “will no longer just be an Election Day. It will be our Vindication Day. When we win, it will be a vindication for our movement - but also a vindication for America”.

President Joe Biden, who was travelling to Minnesota, refrained from commenting on the legal battle that his predecessor is facing. Talking to reporters in Minneapolis, he exuded confidence that law and order would be maintained in New York City.

“I have faith in the New York Police Department,” he said.

“The president is focused on delivering for the American people. That's what he wakes up and thinks about each day. We're on our way to Minnesota where we'll talk about the Invest in America tour,” Olivia Dalton, White House Deputy Press Secretary, told reporters during an Air Force One gaggle.

“He's also talking about all the ways in which they've created an ecosystem for the private sector to invest in America as well,” Dalton said in response to a question.

Last week, Trump exuded confidence that he would win “this battle” as well as the 2024 presidential elections.

“When this election is over, I will be the president of the United States, you will be vindicated and proud, and the thugs and criminals who are corrupting our justice system will be defeated, discredited, and totally disgraced," Trump said.

Alina Habba, who represents Trump in several civil matters, spent time with the former president in New York today and said, “He's in good spirits. Honestly, he's as he normally would be. He's ready to go in and do what he needs to do tomorrow.” Habba, appearing on 'Fox News' was asked about the “game plan” for Trump's appearance in court in Manhattan Tuesday and said, “It's all mapped out.” She added, “Barring any surprises, I think that it should be smooth. We're trying to coordinate and cooperate with everybody to make sure that there are no problems.” On whether Trump can get a fair trial in Manhattan, Habba said, “No, no. I think it's very difficult. I'd like to have faith in this state, but I've been practicing for him now for a couple of years and gone to court in New York for a few years, and I can tell you, it's not the same as representing anybody else." PTI

#donald trump

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

'No she is not Uorfi': Delhi Metro asks commuters to maintain social etiquette after video of scantily-clad woman goes viral

2
Punjab

Defying Centre and Supreme Court ruling, Punjab continues with officiating DGP

3
Haryana

Major police reshuffle in Haryana, SPs among several senior officers transferred

4
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's aide Harjit Singh not in illegal confinement, state tells HC

5
Punjab

Punjab police ASI kills wife, son in Gurdaspur’s Bhumli; kidnaps teenage girl

6
Chandigarh

Masks make a comeback at crowded places in Chandigarh, Haryana amid fresh Covid threat

7
Himachal

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave

8
Nation

Delhi's wanted gangster Deepak Boxer arrested in Mexico

9
Diaspora

Indian student alleges his ‘Hindu identity’ targeted at London School of Economics

10
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala’s new song ‘Mera Na’ with Grammy winner Burna Boy to be out on April 7

Don't Miss

View All
Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at conspiracy behind murder
Pollywood

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at political conspiracy behind murder

Angry Dhoni warns bowlers to bowl fewer no-balls, wides or else play under new captain
Sports

Angry Dhoni warns bowlers to bowl fewer no-balls, wides or else play under new captain

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave
Himachal

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave

‘SBI server not responding’: Users flood Twitter with complaints, memes
Trending

SBI's online banking services impacted for 'few hours' due to technical glitch; users flood Twitter with complaints, memes

Mother reunites with ‘miracle baby’ in Turkey nearly two months after earthquake
World

Mother reunites with ‘miracle baby’ in Turkey nearly two months after earthquake

Meta takes down 28 million bad pieces of content from Facebook, Instagram in India
Science Technology

Meta takes down 28 million bad pieces of content from Facebook, Instagram in India

Paper bags, compostable food packages may contain toxic chemicals
Science Technology

Paper bags, compostable food packages may contain toxic chemicals

Rain likely for two days
Chandigarh

Rain likely for two days

Top News

Sikkim: Six tourists killed, several others feared trapped in avalanche in Nathula area

Seven killed, over dozen injured as avalanche hits Sikkim's Nathu La area

Six vehicles along with 20-30 tourists impacted by snow slid...

US CDC flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness; Tamil Nadu Drugs Control says no contamination

US CDC flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness; Tamil Nadu Drugs Control says no contamination

This is the third such incident where an Indian pharmaceutic...

India rejects attempts by China to rename 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh

India rejects attempts by China to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh, says 'invented names' won't change reality

In April 21, 2017, China renames 6 locations in Arunachal; D...

Police police ASI kills wife, son in Gurdaspur’s Bhumli; kidnaps teenage girl

Punjab police ASI kills wife, son in Gurdaspur’s Bhumli; kidnaps teenage girl

Singh even shot his pet dog and fled

World Bank cuts India's growth forecast to 6.3 pc in FY24

World Bank cuts India's growth forecast to 6.3 pc in FY24


Cities

View All

Farmers protest, demand release of Amritpal’s aides

Farmers protest, demand release of Amritpal Singh's aides

BRTS - hit or flop? Infra of project still incomplete

Days after G20 Summit in Amritsar, Tricolour lights go out

BSF foils intrusion attempt in Ramdass area

After government assurance, Batala farmers end protest

Push to bring more area under cotton in Bathinda

Push to bring more area under cotton in Bathinda

Bathinda to get botanical garden on 7.5 acres

Excise notice to liquor vend running in residential units

Chandigarh: Excise notice to liquor vend running in residential units

Nine Chandigarh heritage items sold for Rs 1.64 crore in US auction

Gang of two-wheeler thieves busted, 4 held

Body found in Sector 50 flat

Country's 1st IAF Heritage Centre set for inauguration in Chandigarh

Pregnant woman shot at by neighbour in Delhi for objecting to loud music at function

Pregnant woman shot at by neighbour in Delhi for objecting to loud music at function

'No she is not Uorfi': Delhi Metro asks commuters to maintain social etiquette after video of scantily-clad woman goes viral

President bats for imparting education in Indian languages

Give daily reports on water availability to CM, DJB told

Wet morning in Delhi

Woman killed, 3 hurt after car hits scooter, parked vehicles

Woman killed, 3 hurt after car hits scooter, parked vehicles

Despair sets in, farmers stare at losses, mounting debt

UP man jumps before train near Dakoha, dies

Farmers threaten to oppose AAP govt in Jalandhar bypoll

2 POs arrested

8 of thieves’gangs nabbed

8 of thieves’gangs nabbed

Gang of robbers busted; 3 held

VB nabs 2 cops for taking bribe

CP’s 5-month tenure sees record recoveries, arrests

3 held for theft; scooter, cash seized

MC fails to ensure waste mgmt

MC fails to ensure waste mgmt

Seeking salaries, faculty members boycott classes

Govt hikes Punjabi University's monthly grant to Rs 30 crore

Winners of RGNUL national meet felicitated