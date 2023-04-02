US’ Georgia passes resolution condemning Hinduphobia

PTI

Washington, April 1

The Georgia Assembly has passed a resolution condemning Hinduphobia, making it the first American state to take such a legislative measure.

Condemning Hinduphobia and anti-Hindu bigotry, the resolution said Hinduism was one of the world’s largest and oldest religions with over 1.2 billion adherents in over 100 countries and encompasses an array of diverse traditions and belief systems with values of acceptance, mutual respect and peace.

The resolution was introduced by Representatives Lauren McDonald and Todd Jones from Forsyth County in the suburbs of Atlanta, home to one of the largest Hindu and Indian-American diaspora communities in Georgia. It observed that the community had been a major contributor to diverse sectors such as medicine, science and engineering, IT, hospitality, finance, academia, manufacturing, energy, retail trade, among others.