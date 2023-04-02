US’ Georgia passes resolution condemning Hinduphobia

Washington, April 1
The Georgia Assembly has passed a resolution condemning Hinduphobia, making it the first American state to take such a legislative measure.
Condemning Hinduphobia and anti-Hindu bigotry, the resolution said Hinduism was one of the world’s largest and oldest religions with over 1.2 billion adherents in over 100 countries and encompasses an array of diverse traditions and belief systems with values of acceptance, mutual respect and peace.
The resolution was introduced by Representatives Lauren McDonald and Todd Jones from Forsyth County in the suburbs of Atlanta, home to one of the largest Hindu and Indian-American diaspora communities in Georgia. It observed that the community had been a major contributor to diverse sectors such as medicine, science and engineering, IT, hospitality, finance, academia, manufacturing, energy, retail trade, among others.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rioters will be hung upside down if BJP forms govt in Bihar in 2025: Amit Shah
Home Minister attacks Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan gover...
Rahul Gandhi to be in Surat on April 3 to file appeal against conviction in defamation case
Gandhi was convicted on March 23 in the defamation case for ...
If PM Modi’s degrees turn out to be fake, he would lose his Lok Sabha membership, says AAP
AAP claims Modi will become ineligible to contest elections ...
Untimely rain, hailstorm hit wheat crop over 5.23 lakh hectares; farmers stare at yield loss
The untimely rains are expected to continue for a few more d...
Delay in revoking arms licences procured by Amritpal aides from J-K; CBI may be part of probe
His two personal guards, who are retired from the Army, had ...