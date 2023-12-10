US hails India’s electrification campaign

PTI

Dubai, December 9

Calling the electrification drive in India's transport sector one of the most significant opportunities, US Special Envoy on Climate Change John Kerry on Saturday said the quicker India pursues this initiative, the more it mitigates greenhouse gas emissions, leading to a reduction in pollution and enhancement of the country's overall security.

Kerry said embracing rapid electrification not only aligns with environmental goals but also contributes to a cleaner, more sustainable, and secure future for the country.

Speaking at an event at the Indian Pavilion during the global climate talks COP28, Kerry said supply chains played a critical role in India's booming economy, which is currently witnessing the rapid growth of new urban centres.

Embracing PM Modi's visionary concept of a circular economy and expanding access to low-carbon public transport is an exciting prospect, the former secretary of state said.

#Climate change #Dubai #Environment #Pollution