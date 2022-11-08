US held talks with Russia amid nuke tensions: Report

Washington, November 7
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has held undisclosed talks with top Russian officials in hopes of reducing the risk the war in Ukraine spills over or escalates into a nuclear conflict, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
The newspaper cited US and allied officials as saying that Sullivan, President Joe Biden’s top aide on national security, held confidential conversations with Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov and Russian Security Council secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Sullivan’s counterpart, that were not disclosed publicly.
Kremlin declined to comment on the report. “We have nothing to say about this publication,” Dmitry Peskov said.
He also declined to comment on a media report that the US has been privately encouraging Ukraine to signal it is open to talks with Russia. — Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14
As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...
Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife
Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...
India to begin outperforming world peers in a decade: Morgan Stanley
Has forecast that India will be the third-largest economy by...
Anand Marriage Act to be implemented properly in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Mann, along with his wife, pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesga...
Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana
Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...