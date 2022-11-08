US held talks with Russia amid nuke tensions: Report

Washington, November 7

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has held undisclosed talks with top Russian officials in hopes of reducing the risk the war in Ukraine spills over or escalates into a nuclear conflict, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

The newspaper cited US and allied officials as saying that Sullivan, President Joe Biden’s top aide on national security, held confidential conversations with Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov and Russian Security Council secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Sullivan’s counterpart, that were not disclosed publicly.

Kremlin declined to comment on the report. “We have nothing to say about this publication,” Dmitry Peskov said.

He also declined to comment on a media report that the US has been privately encouraging Ukraine to signal it is open to talks with Russia. — Reuters