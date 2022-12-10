US House gives nod to legislation on same-sex marriages

Washington, December 9

The House gave final approval on Thursday to legislation protecting same-sex marriages, a monumental step in a decadeslong battle for nationwide recognition that reflects a stark turnaround in societal attitudes.

President Joe Biden has said he will promptly sign the measure, which requires all states to recognise same-sex marriages. It is a relief for hundreds of thousands of couples who have married since the Supreme Court’s 2015 decision that legalised those marriages and have worried about what would happen if the ruling were overturned.

In a statement after the vote, Biden called the legislation a “critical step to ensure that Americans have the right to marry the person they love”. He said the legislation provided “hope and dignity to millions of young people across this country who can grow up knowing that their government will recognise and respect the families they build”. — AP