US : In touch with India on countering Russian attack

New Delhi, May 13
The US continues to be in close touch with India about its efforts to mobilise the world to stand up to the Russian aggression against Ukraine, said the White House on Thursday.
“We continue to remain in close touch with India about our efforts to rally the world to stand up against Russian aggression. That means implementing and abiding by sanctions that have been put in place,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki at her daily news conference.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Major power shutdown in Punjab today as Lehra Mohabbat plant develops technical snag
Senior PSPCL officials have rushed there
Delhi fire: More charred remains found from Mundka inferno, death toll likely to go up
Absconding owner of building resided on top floor
Bhagwant Mann announces closure of VIP cells in Punjab jails
The CM says they want to do away with the VIP culture in jai...