US : In touch with India on countering Russian attack

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 13

The US continues to be in close touch with India about its efforts to mobilise the world to stand up to the Russian aggression against Ukraine, said the White House on Thursday.

“We continue to remain in close touch with India about our efforts to rally the world to stand up against Russian aggression. That means implementing and abiding by sanctions that have been put in place,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki at her daily news conference.