 US Justice Dept says Trump papers included material on intelligence: Sources : The Tribune India

US Justice Dept says Trump papers included material on intelligence: Sources

Document cites 184 classified documents Trump earlier held; affidavit underpinned August 8 FBI search of Trump’s home

US Justice Dept says Trump papers included material on intelligence: Sources

Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach. Reuters file

Reuters

Washington, August 26

The US Justice Department on Friday disclosed that it was investigating former President Donald Trump for removing White House records because it believed he illegally held documents including some involving intelligence-gathering and clandestine human sources - among America’s most closely held secrets.

The department released a heavily redacted affidavit that underpinned the FBI’s extraordinary Aug. 8 search of Trump’s Florida residence in which agents seized 11 sets of classified records including some labeled “top secret” as documents that could gravely threaten national security if exposed.

In the affidavit, an unidentified FBI agent said the agency reviewed and identified 184 documents “bearing classification markings” containing “national defense information” after Trump in January returned 15 boxes of government records sought by the US National Archives. Other records in those boxes, according to the affidavit, bore handwritten notes by Trump.

The search was part of a federal investigation into whether Trump illegally removed and kept documents when he left office in January 2021 after losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden and whether Trump tried to obstruct the probe.

Trump, a Republican who is considering another presidential run in 2024, has described the court-approved search at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach as politically motivated, and on Friday again described it as a “break-in.” Documents released with the affidavit revealed that “a significant number of civilian witnesses” knowledgeable about Trump’s actions after leaving office were helping the probe, a rare disclosure.

The search was a significant escalation of one of several federal and state investigations Trump is facing involving his time in office and in private business.

‘EVIDENCE OF OBSTRUCTION’

The agent who drafted the affidavit wrote that after the FBI reviewed the materials Trump returned in January to the National Archives - the agency responsible for preserving government records - it had probable cause to believe more documents were still inside Mar-a-Lago.

“There is also probable cause to believe that evidence of obstruction will be found at the premises,” the agent added.

Other defense-related records Trump had returned contained references to topics including “clandestine human sources” who help U.S. intelligence-gathering, the affidavit showed, as well as details on how the nation conducts foreign surveillance and information it collected using a law that established the US domestic surveillance program.

The 32-page affidavit, a sworn statement outlining evidence that gave the Justice Department probable cause to ask a judge to approve a search warrant, was heavily redacted at the department’s request. Most pages had at least some portions blacked out. Some completely blacked out. An additional six pages of documents were released with it.

The department had sought to keep the affidavit secret. But after media organizations sued to make it public U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who approved the search warrant based on the affidavit, on Thursday ordered the release of a redacted version.

Late on Friday, Trump filed a “supplemental” motion asking the court to block the government from reviewing the documents seized at Mar-a-Lago until a third party known as a “special master” can be appointed to oversee the review.

Trump had filed a similar motion on Monday, but US District Judge Aileen M. Cannon asked for more information about the request.

Trump’s lawyers said their motion should be granted because the redacted affidavit “provides almost no information that would allow (Trump) to understand why the raid took place, or what was taken from his home. The few lines that are unredacted raise more questions than answers.”

Trump complained on social media that the released affidavit was “heavily redacted” and demanded that Reinhart step aside from the case, without giving any apparent basis. Trump’s legal team has not formally made such a request.

“Judge Bruce Reinhart should NEVER have allowed the Break-In of my home,” Trump wrote.

BIDEN WEIGHS IN

Asked by reporters if it is ever appropriate for a president to bring home classified material, Biden said: “It depends on the document and it depends on how secure” the location is.

Biden added that he has a “completely secure” site at his home and that he was taking home on Friday a copy of his daily intelligence briefing, but said those records would later be returned to the military.

The FBI agent said in the affidavit that a preliminary review in May of records the Archives earlier received from Trump found 184 “unique documents” labeled as classified - 67 marked “confidential,” 92 marked “secret” and 25 marked “top secret.”

The newly released documents showed how Trump allies tried to claim he had declassified the records in question as a way to downplay the investigation. The affidavit mentioned an article published in May by Kash Patel, a former Trump administration official who called media reports about the National Archives identifying classified material at Mar-a-Lago “misleading.” Brandon Fox, a former federal prosecutor now with the law firm Jenner & Block, said the references to Trump’s claims about declassifying the documents are significant, even though much of the material is redacted.

“They likely indicate the proof the DOJ (Department of Justice) believes it has showing that Mr. Trump had not declassified the documents,” Fox told Reuters.

On social media, Patel said the fact his name was left unredacted was evidence of “politicization by DOJ at its finest.”

The newly released documents showed how Trump’s attorneys tried to downplay the department’s concerns about the records.

“Any attempt to impose criminal liability on a President or former President that involves his actions with respect to documents marked classified would implicate grave constitutional separation-of-powers issues,” Trump’s attorney Evan Corcoran wrote in a May 25 letter to a Justice Department official.

“Beyond that, the primary criminal statute that governs the unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents or material does not apply to the President,” Corcoran added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Ludhiana

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hands over land allotment letter to Tata Steel for setting up its maiden Rs 2600-crore steel plant at Ludhiana

2
Nation

Sonali Phogat's drink was 'spiked' by accused at restaurant before her death; 2 arrested, charged with murder

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's family raises objection to Salim Merchant releasing song of the late singer

4
Nation

UGC declares 21 universities as 'fake', maximum from Delhi followed by Uttar Pradesh

5
Jalandhar

Staff nurse at Jalandhar hospital killed over ‘lovers tiff’, say police

6
Nation

Congress questions timing of Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation

7
Pollywood

Roads leading to Sidhu Moosewala's murder spot light up in candle march with cries of justice for slain singer

8
Haryana

Gopal Kanda not involved, Sonali Phogat's PA Sudhir, his friend Sukhwinder raped her after adding drugs to her meals: Brother

9
Nation

'GNA's DNA Modi-fied': Congress says Ghulam Nabi Azad's 'betrayal' shows his remote control in hands of Modi

10
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Mansa police file 1850-page charge sheet against 24 accused

Don't Miss

View All
Exotic flowers embellish Golden Temple complex
Punjab

Exotic flowers embellish Golden Temple complex

Sonali Phogat’s old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces
Trending

Sonali Phogat's old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces

Viral video: Sikh pilot makes inflight announcement in Punjabi-English mix, Internet falls in love with him
Trending

Viral video: Sikh pilot makes inflight announcement in Punjabi-English mix; Internet falls in love with the sardar

Ravish Kumar serves fodder for memes following Adani’s stake in NDTV
Trending

Ravish Kumar serves fodder for memes following Adani's stake in NDTV

A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets
Schools

A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals
Chandigarh

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too
Himachal

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too in Mandi

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023
Entertainment

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023

Top News

Jharkhand governor likely to send Hemant Soren’s disqualification order to EC today

Jharkhand governor likely to send Hemant Soren’s disqualification order to EC today

Sources in the governor's official residence had on Thursday...

Justice UU Lalit sworn-in as Chief Justice of India

Justice UU Lalit sworn in as Chief Justice of India

FIFA lifts suspension, India to host women's U-17 World Cup

FIFA lifts suspension, India to host women's U-17 World Cup

Goa police detain suspected drug peddler in Sonali Phogat case

Goa police detain suspected drug peddler, restaurant owner in Sonali Phogat case

The suspected drug peddler, Dattaprasad Gaonkar, was detaine...

Sonali Phogat’s murder may have happened in Goa, but the real story lies in Haryana: Congress

Sonali Phogat’s murder may have happened in Goa, but the real story lies in Haryana: Congress


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Government Medical College doctor gets extortion call

Amritsar: Government Medical College doctor gets extortion call

Exotic flowers embellish Golden Temple complex

After six years, differently abled woman sent back to Karnataka

IED under SI's vehicle: Remand of Harpal Singh, Fatehdeep Singh extended

SGPC told to probe maryada 'violation' at Uttarakhand gurdwara

Contingency plans by Canadian universities as visas delayed

Contingency plans by Canadian universities as student visas delayed

Lumpy skin disease scare, carcasses lying in the open in Bathinda

VB starts probe into purchase of furniture by Bathinda tech varsity

Chandigarh MC plans city’s first animal rescue centre

Chandigarh MC plans city’s first animal rescue centre

4 stray cows starve to death at Panchkula pound

Experts can decide if 2004 map suitable: Centre to Punjab and Haryana High Court

Ex-Mayor among 20 acquitted of assaulting Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in Chandigarh

Chandigarh administration blacklists firm for delaying wages

When should I come to see your govt schools: Kejriwal to Assam CM Sarma as Twitter spat grows

When should I come to see your govt schools: Kejriwal to Assam CM Sarma as Twitter spat grows

Delhi Police deny permission to Munawar Faruqui's show

Police have critical role to play in national security: NN Vohra

BJP serial killer of state govts: Arvind Kejriwal

40 MLAs were targeted by BJP with offer of Rs 20 crore each: AAP

Three armed men attack rehab centre counsellor in Kapurthala

Three armed men attack rehab centre counsellor in Kapurthala

Facebook friend arrested for murdering pvt hospital nurse

SAD dual constitution: Next hearing on Sept 3

District Health Dept issues advisory on swine flu

Covid claims two more lives, 23 test +ve in Jalandhar district

After CM’s assurance, farmers lift dharna

After CM's assurance, farmers lift dharna

Ludhiana bizman jumps into Sutlej, dies

Woman embezzles Rs 20.9L from firm

11 sewage samples collected from Ludhiana

Area under cane up in dist, yield dips

50-year-old dies, two test positive for swine flu in Patiala district

50-year-old dies, two test positive for swine flu in Patiala district

Dengue larvae detected at 589 sites in Patiala district

Punjabi University authorities clarify on 'disrespect' to Sikh books, protest on

Panel formed to get NAAC accreditation for Punjab colleges

Patiala: This year's first F&CC meet on Tuesday