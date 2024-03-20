 US lawmakers ask Biden administration to increase tariffs on Chinese-made drones : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • US lawmakers ask Biden administration to increase tariffs on Chinese-made drones

US lawmakers ask Biden administration to increase tariffs on Chinese-made drones

This included hiking tariffs “to stop the mass proliferation of a technology in the US market that poses a clear national and economic security threat.”

US lawmakers ask Biden administration to increase tariffs on Chinese-made drones

Photo for representation: iStock



Reuters

Washington, March 20

A bipartisan group of US lawmakers on Wednesday asked the Biden administration to impose higher tariffs on Chinese drones, including those shipped from other countries and new incentives to boost US drone manufacturers.

Representative Mike Gallagher, chair of the House China committee, the panel’s top Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi and 11 other lawmakers urged the administration to take immediate action against Chinese drone makers, including DJI and Autel .

This included hiking tariffs “to stop the mass proliferation of a technology in the US market that poses a clear national and economic security threat,” they said in a letter to the US.

The trade and security agencies did not immediately comment and DJI and Autel did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The letter said the current 25% additional tariff on Chinese drones is “insufficient to combat the surge” in imports.

The push on drones comes after several lawmakers have called on the Biden administration to hike tariffs on Chinese made vehicles.

The Chinese drone companies hold over 77% of the US hobby drone market and over 90% of the market for commercial drones, the lawmakers said.

The letter noted Malaysia’s drone exports to the US which were minimal as recently as 2019 jumped to 242,000 units in 2022 and in the first 11 months of 2023 topped 565,000.

“These numbers raise concerns that the PRC may be using Malaysia to circumvent US law through transhipment,” the letter said.

The letter also raised national security concerns about Chinese drones saying they “risk putting US persons’ data in the hands of the PRC’s military and intelligence services.” DJI has repeatedly said its drones do not pose risks to American user data.

In November, the committee and other lawmakers asked the Biden administration to investigate and potentially sanction Autel Robotics. Gallagher and Krishnamoorthi introduced legislation seeking to ban the US government from buying Chinese drones.

Congress in 2019 banned the Pentagon from buying or using drones and components manufactured in China.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#China #United States of America USA #Washington


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Video: Moosewala’s father alleges Punjab government wants him to prove legitimacy of his newborn boy; health authorities deny Balkaur's charge

2
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu stumps Congress on poll eve, to enter commentary box again

3
Punjab

Moosewala’s mother came to me when she was pregnant, how could have I denied her treatment: Dr Rajesh Jindal

4
Punjab

Amid buzz about Jalandhar MP Sushil Rinku joining BJP, Punjab CM meets him

5
Himachal

‘Fitting’ role in BJP on cards for 6 Himachal Congress rebels

6
Punjab

GURDASPUR LS SEAT: Setback for BJP aspirants as RSS leader joins poll race

7
Comment

Need to break free from prejudice, acknowledge shared inheritance

8
India

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev undergoes emergency brain surgery

9
Uttar Pradesh

2 children hacked to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun; killer had asked for Rs 5,000 from kids' father

10
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala’s mother, 58, likely accessed IVF services abroad, say government sources

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Centre defends dropping CJI from selection panel, says Election Commission’s independence doesn’t stem from judicial member’s presence

Centre defends dropping CJI from selection panel for election commissioners

In an affidavit filed in the SC, it says EC's independence d...

India admits involvement of officials to kill Gurpatwant Pannun: Report

India admits to involvement of officials to kill Gurpatwant Pannun: Report

New Delhi has submitted findings of the government-appointed...

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev undergoes emergency brain surgery

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev undergoes emergency brain surgery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to the spiritual leader ...

NIA attaches immovable properties of 2 accused in killing of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu in Punjab

NIA attaches immovable properties of 2 accused in killing of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu in Punjab

Acting on the orders of a special NIA court in SAS Nagar, th...

PM Modi’s Bhutan visit postponed due to inclement weather there, new dates being worked out: MEA

PM Modi’s Bhutan visit postponed due to inclement weather

Modi was scheduled to visit Bhutan on March 21 to 22 as part...


Cities

View All

No AC rides for commuters this summer without Metro buses in Amritsar

No AC rides for commuters this summer without Metro buses in Amritsar

After prolonged winter, wheat harvesting set to begin soon

Political parties not concerned about our wishes: Youth

Former Indian Ambassador to US Taranjit Sandhu joins BJP, to contest Amritsar Lok Sabha seat

Honking on roads, functions at public places adding to noise pollution in Amritsar

NSA Ajit Doval conferred D.Litt at Central University in Bathinda

NSA Ajit Doval conferred D.Litt at Central University in Bathinda

INDIA VOTES 2024: Panel clears 3 names, Mallikarjun Kharge to take call

INDIA VOTES 2024: Panel clears 3 names, Mallikarjun Kharge to take call

Punjab and Haryana High Court eliminates geographical barriers, allows litigants to join court proceedings remotely

INDIA VOTES 2024: 4.22 lakh voters in Panchkula,says DEO

Cyber Fraud: Elderly man duped of Rs 2.28 crore in Panchkula

Large-scale illegal mining in Ghaggar near Chatt Bir Zoo comes to light

Excise policy case: Delhi High Court seeks ED’s stand on CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against summons

Excise policy case: Delhi High Court seeks ED’s stand on CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against summons

Row over funds: Can order release of Rs 3,000 crore for Delhi Jal Board even after their lapse on March 31, Supreme Court tells AAP Government

Vehicle licence plates in Delhi to be scanned at petrol pumps for pollution certificate validity

Delhi court allows jailed BRS leader Kavitha to meet sons, mother in custody

Snake venom case: Two associates of Elvish Yadav arrested in Noida

INDIA VOTES 2024: Model Town residents make video to ‘awaken’ electorate

INDIA VOTES 2024: Model Town residents make video to ‘awaken’ electorate

Amid buzz about Jalandhar MP Sushil Rinku joining BJP, Punjab CM meets him

Acting on plaint, EC orders transfer of Jalandhar DC

Panchal visits Sultanpur Lodhi

Youth administered oath to cast ballot

Police seize Rs 40 lakh cash from car in Punjab's Ludhiana

Police seize Rs 40 lakh cash from car in Punjab's Ludhiana

Lok Sabha elections: Ludhiana MC submits list to district official, claims 566 works in progress

Migrant labourer arrested for raping, killing four-year-old

Five of interstate gang of weapon suppliers nabbed

2017 custodial death of woman at Dugri police station: High Court transfers case to CBI; hope for justice regains, says victim’s fiance

Patiala residents at receiving end due to choked sewerage

Patiala residents at receiving end due to choked sewerage

Need to adopt lifestyle with friendly approach to nature, says Vice-Chancellor

Experts dwell on Punjabi language vis-a-vis AI

Ex-Congress Committee district president joins AAP

Breach in Bhakra Canal at Chanarthal village