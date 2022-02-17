US lawmakers hail Quad meet

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 16

Several influential American Congressmen have welcomed the recent impetus to the Quad grouping with the holding of its Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Melbourne on February 11.

“As the Democratic and Republican co-chairs of the Congressional Caucuses for Japan, Australia, and India, we take note of the Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting that took place in Melbourne, Australia,” said a joint statement issued by Co-Chairs of Congressional Japan, Australia and India Caucuses, and HFAC Asia Subcommittee.

“As staunch supporters of closer relations between the US and Japan, Australia, and India, we are pleased to see the further development of this critical partnership through last week's ministerial meeting. We will continue to work in a bipartisan manner to assist in that development from Congress,” it said.

By advancing cooperation on vaccination delivery, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, the environment, maritime security, counterterrorism, cybersecurity, combating foreign disinformation campaigns and economic coercion, as well as standards for critical and emerging technologies, the Quad is advancing a positive vision for the future of the Indo-Pacific rooted in shared values and supported by the unique capabilities of the member countries,” it added.

They also urged the Quad to engage other countries and multilateral organisations throughout the Indo-Pacific, including the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.