US lawmakers slam attack on Indian consulate, call for action

PTI

Washington, July 7

US lawmakers and influential Indian-Americans have condemned the attempted arson at the Indian consulate in San Francisco and called for expeditious action against those behind this “criminal act”. They also slammed the “violent rhetoric” against India’s Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu and said free speech didn’t mean a licence to incite violence or vandalise property.

A video by Khalistan supporters posted on Twitter, dated July 2, showed the act of arson at the Indian consulate in San Francisco. The video, with the words “violence begets violence” emblazoned over it, also showed news articles related to the death of Canada-based Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Nijjar, one of India’s most-wanted terrorists who carried a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head, was shot dead outside a gurdwara in Canada last month. In a joint statement issued on Thursday, Congressmen Ro Khanna and Michael Waltz, co-chairs of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian-Americans, said violence against diplomatic facilities would not be tolerated. “We strongly condemn the attempted arson and vandalism at the Indian consulate in San Francisco and the posters circulating on social media with violent rhetoric aimed at Indian diplomats, including Ambassador Sandhu,” they said.

“We urge the State Department to coordinate with law enforcement in their investigation of the damage at the Indian Consulate expeditiously and hold those involved accountable,” they added. Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick and Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar said the attack on the Indian consulate was unacceptable. Congressman Mike Lawler said the attempted arson at the Indian consulate was disturbing.

Congressman Rich McCormick said, “Americans stand by our allies and our patriotic Indian-American community.”

Last week’s attack was the second time within months that the Indian consulate in San Francisco was targeted by Khalistani supporters.

Till Thursday, no action had been taken against those involved in the attack on the Indian consulate.