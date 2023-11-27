US military says 2 ballistic missiles fired near USS Mason from Houthi-held Yemen after ship seizure

Dubai, November 27
Two ballistic missiles fired from Houthi-controlled Yemen came near a US warship after it aided a tanker that had been seized in the Gulf of Aden, the US military said on Monday, raising the stakes amid a series of ship attacks linked to the Israel-Hamas war.
A statement from US Central Command said the missiles splashed down in the water some 10 miles (16 km) away from the USS Mason as it aided the tanker Central Park.
“There was no damage or injuries reported from either vessel during this incident,” Central Command said.
The Houthis did not immediately acknowledge the attack.
Central Command also said it apprehended five armed attackers who targeted the Central Park.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parts of auger machine removed from rubble at Uttarkashi tunnel
Manual drilling will now start at the tunnel to prepare an e...
Delhi air quality nears 'severe' zone
A thick layer of smog blankets Delhi and its suburbs, reduci...
PM Modi greets people on Guru Nanak's birth anniversary
Modi also posts on X his tributes to the first Sikh guru fro...
Indian envoy Taranjit Sandhu heckled by pro-Khalistani elements at New York gurdwara
The Ambassador had gone to the gurdwara to offer prayers on ...
Irish author Paul Lynch's 'Prophet Song' wins Booker Prize
Lynch, 46, wins for his novel presenting a dystopian vision ...