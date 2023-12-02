US museum returns Australia indigenous remains

Canberra: The Australian government on Friday welcomed the repatriation of indigenous remains from the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in Washington DC. In a joint statement, Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney and Minister for the Arts Tony Burke said the remains of 14 indigenous ancestors have been returned to the country. IANS
Buckingham Palace explores options in race row
London: Buckingham Palace officials said on Friday that they were exploring all options, including legal, as King Charles III and Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, were embroiled in a race row. The dutch edition of Omid Scobie’s book on the Royal Family has alleged that it was King Charles and Kate who had discussed the skin colour of Prince Archie, the son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. PTI
Mexico church turns shelter for migrants
Mexico: A historic Mexico City church has morphed into the capital’s largest migrant shelter. The number of migrants swelled to over 3,000 on one record night two weeks ago, with around 1,300 inside and another 2,000 outside in tents. The church is a way station for these migrants as the US, in a policy change, has said migrants must sign up for appointments on the app to approach a legal port of entry or face a higher bar to seeking asylum. Reuters
