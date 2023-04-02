US museum to return sculptures to India

New York: The prestigious Metropolitan Museum of Art will return 15 sculptures to India after it was learnt that the antiquities were illegally removed from the country and sold by disgraced dealer Subhash Kapoor. In a statement on Thursday, the Met said it would transfer the 15 sculptures for return to the Government of India. All works were sold at one point by Kapoor, who is currently serving a prison sentence in India. PTI

Norwegian Arctic area to be evacuated

Helsinki: Norwegian authorities said on Saturday they would evacuate an area in northern Norway where avalanches and landslides have killed four persons, including a tourist from Slovenia. Norwegian police tweeted that the decision was based on a recommendation from the Norwegian Geotechnical Institute and would affect several parts of the Arctic municipality of Tromsoe. Four persons died and one person was critically injured in three separate avalanches in the area on Friday. AP

Pope leaves hospital, returns to Vatican

Rome: Pope Francis left hospital and returned to the Vatican on Saturday after being treated for bronchitis, making light of his illness by saying: "I'm still alive you know". The Pope, 86, was taken to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Wednesday after complaining of breathing difficulties, but responded rapidly to an infusion of antibiotics, his medical team has said. Reuters

Snow, dust storms sweep parts of Mongolia

Ulan Bator: Snow and snowstorms are lashing the central parts of Mongolia, including capital Ulan Bator and Tuv province, the country's weather monitoring agency said in a statement on Saturday. Meanwhile, strong wind and dust storms are sweeping through eastern provinces and southern Gobi parts of the country, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying. The unstable weather is expected to continue during this weekend, it said, urging the public, especially nomadic herders and drivers, to take extra precautions against possible disasters. IANS

Fun fest: Revellers stand next to a howitzer as they take part in annual Funny Festival at the Peter and Paul Fortress in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on Saturday. REUTERS