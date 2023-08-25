US okays $500 mn arms sale to Taiwan, China enraged

Washington, August 24
The Biden administration has approved a $500 million arms sale to Taiwan as it ramps up military assistance to the island despite fervent objections from China.
The State Department said Wednesday it had signed off on the sale of infrared search tracking systems along with related equipment for advanced F-16 fighter jets. The sale includes the infrared systems as well as test support and equipment, computer software and spare parts, it said.
China, which routinely denounces any foreign arms sales to Taiwan, urged the United States to immediately cancel the planned sale, its foreign ministry said.. — Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Chandrayaan-3: India's frugal moon mission stuns world
Pak media gives wide coverage; ex-minister calls it ‘great m...
PM Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping agree on more efforts for LAC pullback
On BRICS sidelines, bring up delay in border resolution
Donald Trump returns to social media site X with mug shot post
With his post, an appeal for donations, Trump reclaims direc...
BRICS to welcome 6 more members
Argentina, Egypt, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia will joi...