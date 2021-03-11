US orders probe into leak of abortion draft

Washington: Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday confirmed the authenticity of a leaked draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court may be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade case that legalised abortion nationwide. He ordered an investigation into what he called an “egregious breach of trust”. AP
UN: Obesity levels at ‘epidemic proportions’
London: The WHO says the rates of people who are obese and overweight in Europe have hit “epidemic proportions”, with nearly 60% of adults and a third of children in one of those categories. In a report issued on Tuesday, the UN health agency’s European office said the prevalence of obesity among adults is higher across the continent than any other world region — except for the Americas. AP
Chinese carrier sails near Okinawa: Japan
Tokyo: Eight Chinese naval vessels, including an aircraft carrier, passed between islands in Japan’s Okinawa chain on Monday, Japan’s Defence Ministry said. The ships, which included several destroyers, sailed between the main Okinawa island and Miyakojima. Reuters
EMIs to rise as RBI hikes repo rate by 40 bps; raises CRR by 50 bps
Markets go into tailspin after RBI’s rate hike surprise; Sensex, Nifty slump over 2 per cent
Modi, five PMs of Nordic countries pledge to deepen cooperation; focus on international peace and security
Heavy security deployed in Mumbai, neighbouring areas amid loudspeaker row
13-year-old girl alleges she was raped by SHO in UP's Lalitpur when she visited police station to file gang-rape case
Absconding SHO, 3 other accused arrested