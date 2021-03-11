US orders probe into leak of abortion draft

Washington: Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday confirmed the authenticity of a leaked draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court may be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade case that legalised abortion nationwide. He ordered an investigation into what he called an “egregious breach of trust”. AP

UN: Obesity levels at ‘epidemic proportions’

London: The WHO says the rates of people who are obese and overweight in Europe have hit “epidemic proportions”, with nearly 60% of adults and a third of children in one of those categories. In a report issued on Tuesday, the UN health agency’s European office said the prevalence of obesity among adults is higher across the continent than any other world region — except for the Americas. AP

Chinese carrier sails near Okinawa: Japan

Tokyo: Eight Chinese naval vessels, including an aircraft carrier, passed between islands in Japan’s Okinawa chain on Monday, Japan’s Defence Ministry said. The ships, which included several destroyers, sailed between the main Okinawa island and Miyakojima. Reuters