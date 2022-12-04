US: Pak, China ‘countries of particular concern’

PTI

Washington, December 3

The US has designated 12 countries, including China, Pakistan and Myanmar, as “countries of particular concern” for the current status of religious freedom in these nations.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that around the world, governments and non-state actors harassed, threatened, jailed and even killed individuals on account of their beliefs. In some instances, they stifled individuals’ freedom of religion or belief to exploit opportunities for political gain. These actions sowed division, undermined economic security and threaten political stability.

“Today, I am announcing designations against Burma (Myanmar), the People’s Republic of China, Cuba, Eritrea, Iran, Nicaragua, the DPRK, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan as “countries of particular concern” under the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998 for having engaged in or tolerated particularly severe violations of religious freedom,” he said.

Simultaneously, Blinken placed Algeria, the Central African Republic, Comoros and Vietnam on the “Special Watch List” for engaging in or tolerating severe violations of religious freedom. He said the US would continue to carefully monitor the status of freedom of religion or belief in every country around the world and advocate for those facing religious persecution or discrimination.

“We will also regularly engage countries about our concerns regarding limitations on freedom of religion or belief, regardless of whether those countries have been designated,” he said. Meanwhile, there are massive lobbying efforts by groups like Indian American Muslim Council and pressures from organisations like the US Commission for International Religious Freedom to designate India as a “country of concern”.