US police clear pro-Palestine tents at varsity; no arrest made

Los Angeles, May 5
Los Angeles police made no arrests on Sunday while clearing a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Southern California, following arrests and turmoil at universities across the country over the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.
Other universities with graduation ceremonies on Sunday were bracing for more protests after dozens were arrested the previous day. After USC requested assistance, police entered the encampment and began removing tents as students peacefully left the area, the police said. Campus protests have emerged as a new political flashpoint during a hotly contested and deeply divisive US election year.
The police have arrested over 2,000 protesters at dozens of colleges around the country. Many of the schools, including Columbia University in New York City, have called in police to quell the protests.
Students and other protesters have called for universities to divest their financial ties to Israel and push for a ceasefire. — Reuters
