 G7 leaders convened by US President Joe Biden condemn Iran attack; say they stand in full solidarity with Israel : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • G7 leaders convened by US President Joe Biden condemn Iran attack; say they stand in full solidarity with Israel

G7 leaders convened by US President Joe Biden condemn Iran attack; say they stand in full solidarity with Israel

The G7 said that Iran, ‘with its actions, has further stepped toward destabilisation of the region and risks provoking uncontrollable regional escalation’

G7 leaders convened by US President Joe Biden condemn Iran attack; say they stand in full solidarity with Israel

US President Joe Biden. Reuters



AP

Washington, April 14

President Joe Biden convened the Group of Seven advanced democracies on Sunday to coordinate a rebuke to Iran for its unprecedented and largely unsuccessful aerial attack on Israel and to prevent a wider regional escalation.

After their videoconference, the leaders issued a joint statement “unequivocally condemning in the strongest terms” the direct attack by Iran while expressing “our full solidarity and support to Israel” and reaffirming “our commitment towards its security”.

The G7 — made up of the US, Italy, Japan, Germany, France, Britain and Canada -- also said that Iran, “with its actions, has further stepped toward the destabilisation of the region and risks provoking an uncontrollable regional escalation”.

They said their nations “stand ready to take further measures now and in response to further destabilising initiatives”.

The United States assisted Israel in shooting down dozens of drones and missiles fired by Tehran in what was the first time that Iran has launched a direct military assault on Israel. Israeli authorities said 99 per cent of the inbound weapons were shot down without causing any significant damage.

“At my direction, to support the defence of Israel, the US military moved aircraft and ballistic missile defence destroyers to the region over the course of the past week,” Biden said in a statement late Saturday.

“Thanks to these deployments and the extraordinary skill of our servicemembers, we helped Israel take down nearly all of the incoming drones and missiles.”

Biden, in a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that night, urged that Israel claim victory for its defence prowess as the president aimed to dissuade America's closest Mideast ally from a larger retaliatory strike against Iran.

Biden, according to a senior administration official, told Netanyahu that the US would not participate in any offensive action against Iran. The official was not authorised to publicly discuss the private conversation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

“I told him that Israel demonstrated a remarkable capacity to defend against and defeat even unprecedented attacks – sending a clear message to its foes that they cannot effectively threaten the security of Israel,” Biden said in his statement.

Biden had a call Sunday with Jordan's King Abdullah II in which the king said that any “escalatory measures” by Israel would lead to a broader conflict in the region, according to the Royal Court. There was no immediate White House summary of the call.

The G7 meeting, Biden said, was intended “to coordinate a united diplomatic response to Iran's brazen attack”.

The effort to encourage Israel to show restraint mirrored ongoing American efforts to curtail Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza, which is now in its seventh month, and to do more to protect civilian lives in the territory.

The US and Israel had been bracing for an attack for days after Iran said it would retaliate for a suspected Israeli strike this month on an Iranian consular building in Syria that killed 12 people, including two senior Iranian generals in the Revolutionary Guard's elite Quds Force.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, the top Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee, criticised White House for “leaking it to the press” that Biden told Netanyahu to take the win and not retaliate.

Rubio told CNN's “State of the Union” that it was “part of the White House's efforts to appease” people calling for a cease-fire in Gaza.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Israel #Joe Biden #United States of America USA #Washington


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai; police recover bike

2
World

Israel hails ‘success’ in blocking Iran’s unprecedented attack, US to not participate in any offensive action

3
Comment

When a psychologist won economics Nobel

4
Haryana

24-year-old student from Haryana’s Sonepat shot dead in Canada

5
India

It’s Vikramaditya Singh vs Kangana Ranaut; Manish Tewari from Chandigarh

6
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh to receive heavy snow, rain

7
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

8
Comment

‘Punjabi cinema uninspiring, plays safe’

9
India

Sarabjit Singh’s killer Amir Sarfaraz shot dead by gunmen in Pakistan's Lahore

10
Punjab

Lok Sabha poll: Congress announces 10 more candidates, fields Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi from Jalandhar, Dharamvira Gandhi from Patiala

Don't Miss

View All
Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Top News

Iran launches retaliatory attack on Israel with hundreds of drones, missiles

Israel hails ‘success’ in blocking Iran’s unprecedented attack, US to not participate in any offensive action

Iran has warned that ‘any new adventures against its interes...

US President Joe Biden convenes G7 to discuss Iranian threat, prevent escalation after attack on Israel

G7 leaders convened by US President Joe Biden condemn Iran attack; say they stand in full solidarity with Israel

The G7 said that Iran, ‘with its actions, has further steppe...

Lok Sabha poll: Congress announces 10 more candidates, fields Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi from Jalandhar, Dharamvira Gandhi from Patiala

Lok Sabha poll: Congress announces 10 more candidates, fields Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi from Jalandhar, Dharamvira Gandhi from Patiala

Kanhaiya Kumar has been fielded from North East Delhi, while...

24-year-old student from Haryana’s Sonepat shot dead in Canada

24-year-old student from Haryana’s Sonepat shot dead in Canada

The Vancouver Police said that Chirag Antil was found dead i...

Sarabjit Singh’s killer Amir Sarfaraz shot dead by gunmen in Pakistan's Lahore

Sarabjit Singh’s killer Amir Sarfaraz shot dead by gunmen in Pakistan's Lahore

A close associate of LeT terror outfit founder Hafiz Sayeed,...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Constable held with heroin on jail premises

325th ‘Khalsa Sajna Divas’ celebrated

Firm employees stage robbery drama for bungling cash, nabbed

Criminal wanted in 5 cases nabbed

SAD (Amritsar) names gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana as candidate from Bathinda Lok Sabha seat

SAD (Amritsar) names gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana as candidate from Bathinda Lok Sabha seat

Bansal dropped, Tewari is Congress pick for city

Pawan Kumar Bansal dropped, Manish Tewari is Congress pick for Chandigarh

Sans safety certificate, govt depts in Chandigarh play with fire

Unidentified assailants open fire on Mataur SHO in Ropar

High-pitched IPL tie at Mullanpur leaves PBKS fans disheartened

Chandigarh assures facilities for divyangs, 85+ voters at all polling stations

Excise ‘scam’: Supreme Court to hear Arvind Kejriwal’s petition against his arrest by ED on Monday

Excise ‘scam’: Supreme Court to hear Arvind Kejriwal’s petition against his arrest by ED on Monday

Delhi Police nab robbers inspired by Bollywood-flick ‘Dhoom’, 26 cases solved

Lok Sabha poll: Congress announces 10 more candidates, fields Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi from Jalandhar, Dharamvira Gandhi from Patiala

BRS leader KT Rama Rao meets his sister K Kavitha at CBI office in Delhi

‘Harassment’: AAP says CM Arvind Kejriwal denied in-person meetings

Former Punjab CM Charanjit Channi’s candidature raises hope for Congress

Former Punjab CM Charanjit Channi’s candidature raises hope for Congress

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD undecided on Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur reserved LS seats

150 jhuggis gutted in Kapurthala, no casualty

8 land in police dragnet in snatching, theft cases; items seized

3 held with stolen mobiles, bike

Southern Bypass Project: After decade-long wait, service lane construction nears completion

Southern Bypass Project: After decade-long wait, service lane construction nears completion

Work on major upgrade, revamp of ESIC hospital picks up pace

Three friends killed as car overturns after tyre burst

35K litres of lahan, 59 liquor bottles seized

Five booked in two fraud cases

Exercise caution against wheat fire mishaps: PSPCL to farmers

Exercise caution against wheat fire mishaps: PSPCL to farmers

Punjabi varsity to celebrate foundation day on April 30

Lok Sabha polls: BSP fields its Punjab general secretary Jagjit Chharbarh from Patiala, Balwinder Kumar from Jalandhar

Patiala: Ex-powerlifter held for stealing gadgets of college students

Dr Dharamvira Gandhi invited to Congress party meet in Patiala