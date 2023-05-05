 US President Joe Biden said to pick Air Force general as Joint Chiefs chair : The Tribune India

US President Joe Biden said to pick Air Force general as Joint Chiefs chair

Brown, 61, is a career F-16 fighter pilot with more than 3,000 flight hours and command experience at all levels

US President Joe Biden said to pick Air Force general as Joint Chiefs chair

US President Joe Biden speaks with members of his “Investing in America Cabinet” in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, US, on Friday. Reuters



AP

Washington, May 5

President Joe Biden is expected to nominate a history-making Air Force fighter pilot with years of experience in shaping US defenses to meet China’s rise to serve as the nation’s next top military officer, according to two US officials familiar with the decision.

If confirmed by the Senate, Air Force Gen. CQ Brown Jr. would replace the current chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Army Gen. Mark Milley, whose term ends in October.

Brown has long been considered a front-runner for the position and Biden is likely to announce his nomination shortly, according to the officials, who spoke Friday on the condition of anonymity in order to discuss sensitive matters.

While Brown would not be the first Black chairman — the late Army. Gen. Colin Powell was the first — it would be the first time that both the Pentagon's top military and civilian positions were held by African Americans. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the first Black Pentagon chief, has been in the job since the beginning of the administration.

Brown, 61, is a career F-16 fighter pilot with more than 3,000 flight hours and command experience at all levels. For the last year he’s been widely viewed as the front-runner to replace Milley, as the Pentagon shifts from preparing for the major land wars of the past to deterring a potential future conflict with Beijing.

That effort could depend heavily upon the military’s ability to rapidly meet China’s rise in cyberwar, space, nuclear weapons and hypersonics, all areas Brown has sharply focused on for the last several years as the Air Force's top military leader, in order to modernize US airpower for a 21st century fight.

Brown has broken barriers throughout his career. He served as the military's first Black Pacific Air Forces commander, where he led the nation's air strategy to counter China in the Indo-Pacific as Beijing rapidly militarized islands in the South China Sea and tested its bomber reach with flights near Guam.

Three years ago he became the first Black Air Force chief of staff, the service's top military officer, which also made him the first African American to lead any of the military branches.

The Joint Chiefs chairman is the highest-ranking officer in the country and serves as the senior military adviser to the president, the defense secretary and the National Security Council. The chairman commands no troops and is not formally in the chain of command. But the chairman plays a critical role in all major military issues, from policy decisions to advice on major combat operations, and leads meetings with all the joints chiefs who head the various armed services.

Arnold Punaro, a retired major general and former staff director for the Senate Armed Services Committee who has worked with many nominees through the confirmation process, said Brown has the credibility and experience to push the services onto a modern warfare footing.

“We have not yet made the needed adjustments to deal with the threat posed by China,” Punaro said in a statement, calling Brown the “perfect nominee” for this point in history.

As Air Force chief, Brown has pushed to modernize U.S. nuclear capabilities, including the soon-to-fly next-generation stealth bomber, and led the effort to shed aging warplanes so there's funding to move forward with a new fleet of unmanned systems. He's also supported the development of the U.S. Space Force, which received many of its first Guardians and capabilities from the Air Force.

Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., said she hasn't been formally told of the announcement, but said Brown is a good choice.

“I do think it's really important that the next person in charge have that (Indo-Pacific) experience," Sherrill said. "I just think that's so critical.” Brown is private and deliberate and seen as a polar opposite to Milley, whose four-year tour has been tumultuous at times. Milley's big personality and blunt talk may have helped propel him to the top job under former President Donald Trump, but that same outspokenness eventually infuriated Trump.

Milley's past two years under Biden have been much calmer, and he has assumed a lower profile as well as he has been consumed with U.S. efforts to provide military aid to Ukraine.

Brown is expected to maintain that lower profile.  

 

#China #Joe Biden

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab In Brief

Wife meets Amritpal Singh in Dibrugarh jail

2
Punjab

Will lose Rs 750 cr with suspension of RDF: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

3
Diaspora

Bikram Majithia case: 3 accused based in Canada yet to be arrested, extradition process underway, HC told

4
J & K

5 Army personnel killed in blast during anti-terrorist operation in J-K's Rajouri

5
Sports

Supreme Court shuts proceedings on women wrestlers' plea

6
Diaspora

Drunk Indian-origin driver kills 2 teenagers in US car crash

7
Himachal

Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked following landslide in Himachal's Mandi

8
Chandigarh

Rs 12 cr paid in dues, GMADA withdraws notice to Beverly Golf Avenue, Mohali

9
Punjab

Former Punjab Assembly speaker Charanjit Atwal joins BJP

10
Editorials

HP’s unsafe highways

Don't Miss

View All
Yuvraj Singh’s funny take on spat between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli; ‘advises’ soft drink company to sign them for its ‘thand rakh’ campaign
Trending

Yuvraj Singh 'advises' soft drink company to sign Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli for its 'thand rakh' campaign

City-based artist to transform busy routes into open art spaces
Amritsar

Amritsar-based artist to transform busy routes into open art spaces

Rain forecast for Sunday
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Rain forecast for Sunday

Moderate fog was witnessed in Delhi reducing visibility
Delhi

Freak weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year, Himachal still receiving snow in May

20-yr-old girl gives lease of life to three
Chandigarh

Organ donation: 20-yr-old girl Amanjot gives lease of life to three

UP Police cashes in on Virat-Gambhir face-off, its tweet goes viral
Trending

UP Police cashes in on Virat-Gambhir face-off, its tweet goes viral

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and his second wife Amarjot
Pollywood

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and wife Amarjot

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor
Entertainment

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor

Top News

Victims of terrorism do not sit together with perpetrators of terrorism: Jaishankar

Victims of terrorism do not sit together with perpetrators of terrorism: Jaishankar

India rejects Pakistan, China overtures to keep central issu...

Sharad Pawar withdraws decision to step down as NCP chief

Sharad Pawar withdraws decision to step down as NCP chief, pledges to strengthen party

Stressed there has to be 'succession plan' for any post or r...

Covid is no longer global health emergency: WHO

Covid is no longer global health emergency: WHO

The announcement means that WHO Emergency Committee will now...

Gunfight between terrorists and security forces breaks out in Rajouri

5 Army personnel killed in blast during anti-terrorist operation in J-K's Rajouri

A group of terrorists is trapped in Kandi forest of Rajouri ...

Scheduled castes panel issues notice to Punjab govt over allegations of sexual misconduct against minister

Scheduled castes panel issues notice to Punjab govt over allegations of sexual misconduct against minister

Commission also asked the Punjab chief secretary and the dir...


Cities

View All

Farmers’ group arrested at Delhi border, KMSC threatens to block railway routes

Wrestlers' protest: Punjab farmers' group arrested at Delhi border; KMSC threatens to block railway routes

Amritsar-based artist to transform busy routes into open art spaces

Irrigation Dept strives to increase area under canal system, over 100 channels restored

AAP MLA opposes school building in residential area

2 booked for extortion

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Molestation case: Haryana minister Sandeep Singh says no to lie detector test

Haryana minister Sandeep Singh says no to lie-detector test in 'molestation' case

Chandigarh Administration to kickstart work on green corridors next week

No takers for garbage collection from parks in Chandigarh

Rs 12 cr paid in dues, GMADA withdraws notice to Beverly Golf Avenue, Mohali

Chandigarh Transport Undertaking expands service on interstate routes

7 prison staff suspended over stabbing of gangster Tajpuriya inside Tihar Jail

7 prison staff suspended over stabbing of gangster Tajpuriya inside Tihar Jail

Hang me the day you find my involvement in corruption of single paisa: Arvind Kejriwal to PM Modi

ED names Sisodia accused in excise 'scam' for 1st time

YouTuber Agastay Chauhan dies in horrific bike crash while trying to reach 300 kmph speed

Graft case: No SC relief for DCW chief

2 from Sultanpur Lodhi shot in US

2 from Sultanpur Lodhi shot in US

Jalandhar byelection: Parties pull out all stops to woo voters

Key accused in murder of international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian held

Juvenile among 4 held for kidnapping six-month-old

Job promise not met, nat’l youth awardee meets Union Minister

Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal launch 80 Aam Aadmi Clinics in Punjab

Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal launch 80 Aam Aadmi Clinics in Punjab

NGT panel to meet next week over Giaspura gas leak tragedy that left 11 dead in Ludhiana

No proof of industrial waste dumping in Giaspura sewers, says probe report

SIT quizzes owner of JBR firm, PPCB Chief Engineer, others

Giaspura gas leak: Effluent treatment plants of dyeing units not sticking to norms, says Panel

Man held for printing, supplying fake currency

Man held for printing, supplying fake currency

DC reviews four-laning of 29-km Sirhind road stretch

Shut integrated courses, say Punjabi varsity students

Four held with intoxicating tablets, opium

Hit by train, 35-yr-old dies