US President Joe Biden visits Ukraine ahead of Russian invasion anniversary

Kyiv, February 20
US President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Monday, days before the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
An air raid sirens blared across the Ukrainian capital as Biden visited Kyiv but there were no reports of Russian missile or air strikes.
