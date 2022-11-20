US President Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi ties the knot at White House

ANI
Washington, November 20
Naomi Biden, the granddaughter of US President Joe Biden, got hitched to Peter Neal in a ceremony held at the White House.
According to a report by People Magazine, the ceremony was a private affair and took place on the South Lawn.
First lady Jill Biden, along with the President, was present at the event.
It was the first time in over a decade that a wedding ceremony had taken place in the White House, according to People Magazine. It was also the first time ever that the grandchild of a President in office got married in the vicinity of the President's House.
Naomi was walked down the aisle by both her parents, according to People Magazine.
The new bride also carried some Lilies of the Valley with her, as a continuation of tradition from her mother's side of the family.
The wedding celebration lasted all day. An evening reception ended the series of wedding events at the executive mansion.
