US promises funds to protect Amazon

Washington, February 11

US President Joe Biden met on Friday with Brazilian leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in a reboot of relations between the hemisphere’s two largest democracies after the end of Donald Trump ally Jair Bolsonaro’s stormy rule.

During the visit, Washington said it would work to provide support for a fund to protect the Amazon rainforest and Biden agreed to travel to Brazil, according to a joint statement released by Brazil, while the two leaders spoke of shared values in fighting climate change and protecting democracy against a rise in authoritarianism.

“We have to continue to stand up for democracy and our democratic values that form the core of our strength,” President Biden told Lula before a private Oval Office session between the leaders. — Reuters