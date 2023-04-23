US radio host to run for President

Washington, April 22
As 2024 US Presidential elections are inching closer, Conservative talk radio host Larry Elder has declared his candidature for the Republican presidential ticket, The Washington Post reported.
“America is in decline, but this decline is not inevitable,” Larry Elder tweeted.
“We can enter a new American Golden Age, but we must choose a leader who can bring us there. That’s why I’m running for President,” the tweet read.
