US reaches H-1B cap for 2024 fiscal year

PTI

Washington: The US has received a sufficient number of petitions needed to reach the congressionally mandated 65,000 H-1B visa regular cap and the 20,000 H-1B visa US advanced degree exemption for the fiscal year 2024, US Citizenship and Immigration Services has announced. The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations. pti

London: Prince Harry on Friday declared it was a “great day for truth as well as accountability” after a London High Court judge ruled that he had been a victim of phone hacking by a British tabloid and awarded him damages of GBP 140,600. Fifth in line to the British throne as the younger son of King Charles III, Harry and his wife, American actor Meghan Markle, live in the US.

