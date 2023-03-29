US reaches H-1B visa cap for 2024

PTI

Washington, March 28

The US has received the sufficient number of electronic registrations needed to reach the Congressionally mandated 65,000 H-1B visa cap for the fiscal year 2024, according to the country's federal agency for immigration services.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US firms to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require expertise. Technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.